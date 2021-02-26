Homemade Irish Cream

This diy Irish cream recipe is a perfect copy cat of one of my favorite liqueurs. It’s dangerously delicious, and ridiculously easy to make. Mix up a batch for for your friends this weekend! — The View From Great Island.
Notes
Lighten this up by using half and half instead of heavy cream.
Add more espresso or more cocoa powder to change the flavor profile.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Teaspoon instant coffee or instant espresso
- 1/2 Teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 Cup Irish whiskey
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
Directions
Step 1: Put 1 tablespoon of the cream in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon espresso powder and 1/2 teaspoon cocoa powder. Mix these together until both powders are completely dissolved and there are no lumps.
Step 2: While stirring or gently whisking, add the remaining cream, while stirring, or gently whisking.
Step 3: Add 1 cup whiskey, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and the 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk and blend everything well.
Step 4: Pour the mixture into a bottle with a top, and refrigerate until needed. This will keep in the fridge for at least a couple of months, and probably longer, but I'm pretty sure you will polish it off before then.