Homemade Irish Cream

Step 1: Put 1 tablespoon of the cream in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon espresso powder and 1/2 teaspoon cocoa powder. Mix these together until both powders are completely dissolved and there are no lumps.

Step 2: While stirring or gently whisking, add the remaining cream, while stirring, or gently whisking.

Step 3: Add 1 cup whiskey, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and the 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk and blend everything well.

Step 4: Pour the mixture into a bottle with a top, and refrigerate until needed. This will keep in the fridge for at least a couple of months, and probably longer, but I'm pretty sure you will polish it off before then.