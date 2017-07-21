Low-Calorie Coconut Ice Cream Sandwiches

Using a hand mixer, whip the coconut cream with stevia powder until thoroughly combined. Pour into an 8-inch by 8-inch glass plan and smooth with a spatula. Freeze for four hours or until frozen.

Thaw ice cream 10 minutes at room temperature. In the meantime, slice each Mikey’s muffin top in half.

Using a round cookie cutter, cut out 4 discs of ice cream.

Place ice cream onto bottom muffin top and cover with the top half. Store in freezer in an airtight container. Thaw for 5 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!