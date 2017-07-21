  1. Home
Low-Calorie Coconut Ice Cream Sandwiches
Healthy ice cream sandwiched between two muffin tops that won't give you a muffin top
Jul 21, 2017 | 4:19 pm
By
ice cream sandwiches
Jennafer Ashley

This recipe was contributed by and Paleohacks blogger Jennafer Ashley and Mikey’s.

This recipe is a quick and easy way to eat paleo, dairy free, gluten free, vegan dessert. The recipe only involves three ingredients, so you know it's simple. 

4
Servings
287
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 grain-free muffin tops, preferably Mikey's Muffin Tops
  • 3 Cups coconut cream
  • 2 Teaspoons stevia powder

Directions

Using a hand mixer, whip the coconut cream with stevia powder until thoroughly combined. Pour into an 8-inch by 8-inch glass plan and smooth with a spatula. Freeze for four hours or until frozen.

Thaw ice cream 10 minutes at room temperature. In the meantime, slice each Mikey’s muffin top in half.

Using a round cookie cutter, cut out 4 discs of ice cream.

Place ice cream onto bottom muffin top and cover with the top half. Store in freezer in an airtight container. Thaw for 5 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
29g
41%
Sugar
6g
7%
Saturated Fat
15g
63%
Cholesterol
89mg
30%
Carbohydrate, by difference
7g
5%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
272µg
39%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
3µg
3%
Calcium, Ca
137mg
14%
Choline, total
25mg
6%
Fluoride, F
5µg
0%
Folate, total
3µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
14mg
4%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
138mg
20%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
108mg
7%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
2µg
13%
Water
112g
4%
More from USDA
Tags
gluten free dessert
paleo dessert
muffin top
Ice Cream Sandwich
healthy dessert