Low-Calorie Coconut Ice Cream Sandwiches

This recipe was contributed by and Paleohacks blogger Jennafer Ashley and Mikey’s.
This recipe is a quick and easy way to eat paleo, dairy free, gluten free, vegan dessert. The recipe only involves three ingredients, so you know it's simple.
Using a hand mixer, whip the coconut cream with stevia powder until thoroughly combined. Pour into an 8-inch by 8-inch glass plan and smooth with a spatula. Freeze for four hours or until frozen.
Thaw ice cream 10 minutes at room temperature. In the meantime, slice each Mikey’s muffin top in half.
Using a round cookie cutter, cut out 4 discs of ice cream.
Place ice cream onto bottom muffin top and cover with the top half. Store in freezer in an airtight container. Thaw for 5 minutes before serving.
Enjoy!