  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

'Long Winter' Bread

March 13, 2021
A hearty loaf Laura Ingalls Wilder would be proud of
'Long Winter' Bread recipe - The Daily Meal
William DeShazer/Chicago Tribune

This rustic bread is named after the "Little House on the Prairie" book in which it appears. It's made with ground wheat berries, bacon drippings and a homemade sourdough starter. Enjoy a warm hunk (with freshly churned butter, of course) and imagine a life on the prairie.

This recipe is adapted from "The Little House Cookbook: Frontier Foods From Laura Ingalls Wilder's Classic Stories" by Barbara M. Walker (Harper Collins, 1989). It was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
3 h and 25 m
2 h and 40 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
462
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
The Best Winter Salad Recipes
5 Hearty Winter Squash Recipes
10 Winter Soup Recipes

Notes

To make the sourdough starter, mix 1 1/4 cups white flour with 1 cup warm (95 degrees) water in a 1-quart glass jar. Cover with lid or cheesecloth and let stand in a warm place until the batter rises. This may take days. Stir only if liquid rises to the top. The starter should smell sour and have a tacky texture.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup sourdough starter (see notes)
  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 2 Cups warm water
  • 1 Pound wheat berries
  • 1 Teaspoon bacon drippings
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Step 1: Place 1 cup sourdough starter in a bowl; add 2 1/2 cups flour and 2 cups warm water. Mix; set aside in a warm place until bubbly, about 2 hours.

Step 2: In a clean coffee grinder, grind 1 pound wheat berries to get 3 1/2 cups flour. Grease a 9- or 10-inch pie pan with 1 teaspoon bacon drippings.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, mix 2 cups of the starter-flour mixture, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 3 cups of the wheat berry flour.

Step 4: Knead the dough into a round loaf. Place in prepared pan. (Return remaining starter to fridge.) Score the loaf two or three times to make wedges. Cover; let rise, 30 minutes.

Step 5: About 10 minutes before the loaf is finished rising, preheat oven to 350 F. Bake loaf for 45 minutes; cool before eating.

Tags
baking
best recipes
bread
hearty
homemade
rustic
winter
'Long Winter' Bread
pioneer
wheat berries
sourdough starter