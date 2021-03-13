Step 1: Place 1 cup sourdough starter in a bowl; add 2 1/2 cups flour and 2 cups warm water. Mix; set aside in a warm place until bubbly, about 2 hours.

Step 2: In a clean coffee grinder, grind 1 pound wheat berries to get 3 1/2 cups flour. Grease a 9- or 10-inch pie pan with 1 teaspoon bacon drippings.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, mix 2 cups of the starter-flour mixture, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 3 cups of the wheat berry flour.

Step 4: Knead the dough into a round loaf. Place in prepared pan. (Return remaining starter to fridge.) Score the loaf two or three times to make wedges. Cover; let rise, 30 minutes.

Step 5: About 10 minutes before the loaf is finished rising, preheat oven to 350 F. Bake loaf for 45 minutes; cool before eating.