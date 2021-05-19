Tender chunks of sweet lobster are nested into a crispy quesadilla and garnished with fresh fruit salsa, spicy guajillo ancho sauce and a cool lime crema.
This recipe is from Mojitos restaurant in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. This recipe was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Ingredients
For the guajillo ancho sauce:
- 2 ancho chili peppers
- 2 guajillo chili peppers
- 1 (32-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice
- 5 Ounces tomato juice
- 1 Tablespoon garlic
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1/3 bunch cilantro
- 2 Ounces shallots
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Teaspoon black pepper
For the lime crema:
- 8 Ounces sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- Salt and black pepper to taste
For the pineapple-mango relish:
- 10 Ounces diced mango
- 6 Ounces diced pineapple
- 3 Ounces diced red onions
- 3 Cups diced red pepper
- 1/8 bunch cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- Juice from 2 limes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the lobster meat mix:
- 1 Pound lobster meat
- 1/2 Cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Tablespoon black pepper
To assemble the quesadillas:
- 3 (10-inch) flour tortillas
- 12 Ounces pepper jack cheese
- 1/2 bunch green onions, julienned
Directions
For the guajillo ancho sauce:
Step 1: Soak 2 ancho chili peppers and 2 guajillo chili peppers in water until tender, then drain.
Step 2: In a large container, mix the drained chili peppers with 1 (32-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice, 5 ounces tomato juice, 1 tablespoon garlic, 1 sprig thyme, 1/3 bunch cilantro, 2 ounces shallots, 1 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Place the mixture in a blender and blend until smooth, then refrigerate.
For the lime crema:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 8 ounces sour cream, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and salt and black pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the pineapple-mango relish:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 10 ounces diced mango, 6 ounces diced pineapple, 3 ounces diced red onions, 3 cups diced red pepper, 1/8 bunch cilantro, 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar, the juice from 2 limes, and salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the lobster meat mix:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 1 pound lobster meat, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt and 1/2 tablespoon black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
To assemble the quesadillas:
Step 1: Pre-heat a skillet or griddle.
Step 2: Lay 1/3 of the lobster meat in the center of each of 3 (10-inch) tortillas, and spread it out. Top each with 1/3 of the pepper jack cheese and 1/3 of the green onions.
Step 3: Fold each quesadilla in half. In a pre-heated skillet or on a hot griddle, sear quesadillas until lightly browned on both sides. Cut each quesadilla into 4 wedges on the diagonal, and drizzle with the 3 sauces, serving extra on the side.