  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Lobster Quesadilla With Pineapple-Mango Relish

May 19, 2021 | 9:54pm
Transport your lunch hour to the beach
Lobster Quesadilla With Pineapple-Mango Relish recipe - The Daily Meal
shalamov/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Tender chunks of sweet lobster are nested into a crispy quesadilla and garnished with fresh fruit salsa, spicy guajillo ancho sauce and a cool lime crema.

This recipe is from Mojitos restaurant in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. This recipe was originally published in the New York Daily News.

Ready in
35 m
30 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
Related Recipes
Steam It, Boil It, Grill It: 10 Recipes for Your End-of-Summer Lobster Fling

Ingredients

For the guajillo ancho sauce:

  • 2 ancho chili peppers
  • 2 guajillo chili peppers
  • 1 (32-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice
  • 5 Ounces tomato juice
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic
  • 1 sprig thyme
  • 1/3 bunch cilantro
  • 2 Ounces shallots
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Teaspoon black pepper

For the lime crema:

  • 8 Ounces sour cream
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

For the pineapple-mango relish:

  • 10 Ounces diced mango
  • 6 Ounces diced pineapple
  • 3 Ounces diced red onions
  • 3 Cups diced red pepper
  • 1/8 bunch cilantro
  • 1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • Juice from 2 limes
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the lobster meat mix:

  • 1 Pound lobster meat
  • 1/2 Cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1/2 Tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Tablespoon black pepper

To assemble the quesadillas:

  • 3 (10-inch) flour tortillas
  • 12 Ounces pepper jack cheese
  • 1/2 bunch green onions, julienned

Directions

For the guajillo ancho sauce:

Step 1: Soak 2 ancho chili peppers and 2 guajillo chili peppers in water until tender, then drain.

Step 2: In a large container, mix the drained chili peppers with 1 (32-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice, 5 ounces tomato juice, 1 tablespoon garlic, 1 sprig thyme, 1/3 bunch cilantro, 2 ounces shallots, 1 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Place the mixture in a blender and blend until smooth, then refrigerate.

For the lime crema:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 8 ounces sour cream, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and salt and black pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the pineapple-mango relish:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 10 ounces diced mango, 6 ounces diced pineapple, 3 ounces diced red onions, 3 cups diced red pepper, 1/8 bunch cilantro, 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar, the juice from 2 limes, and salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the lobster meat mix:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 1 pound lobster meat, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt and 1/2 tablespoon black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To assemble the quesadillas:

Step 1: Pre-heat a skillet or griddle.

Step 2: Lay 1/3 of the lobster meat in the center of each of 3 (10-inch) tortillas, and spread it out. Top each with 1/3 of the pepper jack cheese and 1/3 of the green onions.

Step 3: Fold each quesadilla in half. In a pre-heated skillet or on a hot griddle, sear quesadillas until lightly browned on both sides. Cut each quesadilla into 4 wedges on the diagonal, and drizzle with the 3 sauces, serving extra on the side.

Tags
appetizer
best recipes
fruit
fruit salsa
lime
lobster
mango
Mexican food
Pineapple
quesadilla
relish
salsa
sauce
seafood
sour cream
summer
CREMA
main dish
guajillo
Lobster Quesadilla With Pineapple-Mango Relish
Ancho