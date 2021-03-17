Step 1: Preheat your oven to 425F.

Step 2: Watch the video above as a guide to the following directions. Cut the ends off a potato to create even surfaces. Insert a wooden skewer into the bottom of the potato and push it all the way through to the other side. Using the skewer as a guide, cut the potato with a sharp knife and slowly rotate it. You'll create a thin spiral down the entire potato. Using your fingers, gently fan out the potatoes so there are gaps between spirals. Repeat with 2 more potatoes. Set skewerd potatoes in a baking dish with skewers suspending the potatoes without touching the bottom of the pan.

Step 3: Mix 1/4 cup olive oil with 1 tablespoon paprika, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic powder and a pinch of salt. Brush oil mixture over potatoes, being sure to get in between each spiral. Carefully pinch 1/2 cup cheddar cheese between each spiral and more to melt on top of potatoes.

Step 4: Bake for 35-40 minutes, until potato skin is crispy, cheese is melted and potatoes are fully cooked.

Step 5: Remove from oven and top with a dollop of sour cream, more cheddar cheese, sliced scallions and bacon bits.