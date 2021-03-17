Spiralized "tornado potatoes" are easier to make than they look. Just grab some wooden skewers and get ready to twist! Then load them up with all of your favorite garnishes.
Ingredients
- 3 potatoes, preferably Yukon
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon paprika
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Garnishes: sour cream, cheddar cheese, sliced scallions, bacon bits
Directions
Step 1: Preheat your oven to 425F.
Step 2: Watch the video above as a guide to the following directions. Cut the ends off a potato to create even surfaces. Insert a wooden skewer into the bottom of the potato and push it all the way through to the other side. Using the skewer as a guide, cut the potato with a sharp knife and slowly rotate it. You'll create a thin spiral down the entire potato. Using your fingers, gently fan out the potatoes so there are gaps between spirals. Repeat with 2 more potatoes. Set skewerd potatoes in a baking dish with skewers suspending the potatoes without touching the bottom of the pan.
Step 3: Mix 1/4 cup olive oil with 1 tablespoon paprika, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic powder and a pinch of salt. Brush oil mixture over potatoes, being sure to get in between each spiral. Carefully pinch 1/2 cup cheddar cheese between each spiral and more to melt on top of potatoes.
Step 4: Bake for 35-40 minutes, until potato skin is crispy, cheese is melted and potatoes are fully cooked.
Step 5: Remove from oven and top with a dollop of sour cream, more cheddar cheese, sliced scallions and bacon bits.