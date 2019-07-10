This one-pot dish will feed the whole family

NYC’s Legasea Seafood Brasserie at Moxy Times Square serves their “Legasea Great Big Lobster Bake” as part of the family-style dinner menu and is perfect for sharing! The recipe, developed by Chef Jason Hall, is packed with seafood and made with a flavorful tomato sauce. Cook the poatoes, corn, scallops, shrimp and lobster ahead of time to make it the perfect party-dish.

Pro tip: Serve with a crusty bread to sop up the leftover sauce!

Watch this recipe video and follow along at home!