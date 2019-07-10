NYC’s Legasea Seafood Brasserie at Moxy Times Square serves their “Legasea Great Big Lobster Bake” as part of the family-style dinner menu and is perfect for sharing! The recipe, developed by Chef Jason Hall, is packed with seafood and made with a flavorful tomato sauce. Cook the poatoes, corn, scallops, shrimp and lobster ahead of time to make it the perfect party-dish.
Pro tip: Serve with a crusty bread to sop up the leftover sauce!
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- 4 Tablespoons butter
- 3 shallots, sliced thin
- 5 cloves of garlic, sliced thin
- 1 bulb of fennel with fronds, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon chili-garlic sauce
- 2 Tablespoons oregano
- 1 Tablespoon paprika
- 1 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 Pound cherry tomatoes
- 1 Pound small red bliss potatoes, par-cooked until tender
- 2 Pounds littleneck clams, cleaned
- 2 Pounds mussels, cleaned
- 1 1/2 Cup crisp white wine
- 2 Tablespoons sea salt
- 1/2 Pound scallops
- 1 Pound jumbo shrimp, shell-on
- 1 bunch of fresh thyme
- 1 quart of clam juice
- 2 Cups crushed tomato sauce
- 1-2 ears of corn on the cob, shucked, par-cooked and cut into small rings
- 2 1/2 Pounds cooked lobster
- 1 Teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 4 lemons, cut into wedges
- Parsley and basil leaves for garnish
Directions
Prepare the lobster. Follow chef Jason’s advice for cooking it perfectly.
Prepare the bake. Start by heating 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil in a heavy pot with a lid.
Add the butter, shallots, garlic, fennel and spices. Sweat until soft for about 10 minutes.
Add the cherry tomatoes, clams, mussels, potatoes and corn.
Add white wine, bring to a boil, cover and cook until the wine reduces by half.
While the sauce is cooking, salt the scallops and shrimp and sear in a small pan with olive oil until they have a light brown crust.
When the wine has reduced and the shells have opened up, add the fresh thyme and ladle over the clam juice, being sure to pour some over the bunch of fresh thyme so the aroma enters the sauce. Add tomato sauce and gently stir in until mixed.
Add lobster, scallops, shrimp and Old Bay. Cover and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes.
Remove lid and take off the heat. Garnish with lemon, parsley, basil and more melted butter.