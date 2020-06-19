  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Lean Mean Cheeseburger

June 19, 2020 | 11:15am
She's mighty nice
Lean Mean Cheeseburger
Photo courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner

This recipe incorporates oats in the beef patty to create a filling yet healthier take on a burger.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
535
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 2 Tablespoons quick-cooking oats
  • 1/2 Teaspoon steak seasoning blend
  • 4 seeded or whole wheat hamburger buns, split
  • 4 slices low-fat cheese, such a s cheddar or American
  • Optional toppings: lettuce leaves, tomato slices

Directions

Place oats in food-safe plastic bag. Seal bag securely, squeezing out excess air. Roll over bag with rolling pin to crush oats to a fine consistency.

Combine ground beef, oats, and steak seasoning blend in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Line bottom of each bun with lettuce and tomato, if desired; top with burger and cheese slice. Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving535
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated15g73%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein31g62%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A80µg9%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg33%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.4mg3%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium255mg26%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)93µg23%
Folic acid37µgN/A
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus390mg56%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium421mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.4%
Sodium452mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.5%
Trans2gN/A
Water99gN/A
Zinc6mg58%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
backyard
barbecue
BBQ
best recipes
burgers
cheeseburger
grilling
summer