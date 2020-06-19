This recipe incorporates oats in the beef patty to create a filling yet healthier take on a burger.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 2 Tablespoons quick-cooking oats
- 1/2 Teaspoon steak seasoning blend
- 4 seeded or whole wheat hamburger buns, split
- 4 slices low-fat cheese, such a s cheddar or American
- Optional toppings: lettuce leaves, tomato slices
Directions
Place oats in food-safe plastic bag. Seal bag securely, squeezing out excess air. Roll over bag with rolling pin to crush oats to a fine consistency.
Combine ground beef, oats, and steak seasoning blend in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Line bottom of each bun with lettuce and tomato, if desired; top with burger and cheese slice. Close sandwiches.