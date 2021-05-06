  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lavender Blue

May 6, 2021 | 5:56pm
A sweet companion to spring and summer evenings
Lavender Blue recipe - The Daily Meal
AbigailDennistonPhotography/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The bright flavors of fresh blueberry and lemon share a sweet-tart spotlight in the Lavender Blue, a cocktail with a relaxing floral finish thanks to a generous splash of lavender bitters. —Tod Caviness, Orlando Sentinel

This recipe is from F&D Kitchen and Bar in Lake Mary, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
20 m
15 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce vodka, such as Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  • 3/4 Ounces simple syrup
  • 1/2 Ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 bar spoon (heaping teaspoon) blueberry preserves (recipe follows)
  • 3 dashes lavender bitters, such as Scrappy’s Lavender Bitters
  • Champagne of choice to top

For the blueberry preserves:

  • 1 pint fresh blueberries
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • Juice and zest of 2 lemons

Directions

Step 1: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 1 1/2 ounces vodka, 3/4 ounce simple syrup, 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice, 1 heaping teaspoon blueberry preserves and 2 dashes lavender bitters. Shake well.

Step 2: Strain into a chilled martini glass, then top with Champagne and 1 dash lavender bitters. Garnish with an expressed lemon twist.

For the blueberry preserves:

Step 1: In a saucepan, combine 1 pint fresh blueberries, 1 cup sugar and the juice and zest of 2 lemons. Stir and simmer.

Step 2: Let mixture cool, then puree. Yields around 2 cups; best used within 1 week.

