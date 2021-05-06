The bright flavors of fresh blueberry and lemon share a sweet-tart spotlight in the Lavender Blue, a cocktail with a relaxing floral finish thanks to a generous splash of lavender bitters. —Tod Caviness, Orlando Sentinel
This recipe is from F&D Kitchen and Bar in Lake Mary, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce vodka, such as Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 3/4 Ounces simple syrup
- 1/2 Ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1 bar spoon (heaping teaspoon) blueberry preserves (recipe follows)
- 3 dashes lavender bitters, such as Scrappy’s Lavender Bitters
- Champagne of choice to top
For the blueberry preserves:
- 1 pint fresh blueberries
- 1 Cup sugar
- Juice and zest of 2 lemons
Directions
Step 1: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 1 1/2 ounces vodka, 3/4 ounce simple syrup, 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice, 1 heaping teaspoon blueberry preserves and 2 dashes lavender bitters. Shake well.
Step 2: Strain into a chilled martini glass, then top with Champagne and 1 dash lavender bitters. Garnish with an expressed lemon twist.
For the blueberry preserves:
Step 1: In a saucepan, combine 1 pint fresh blueberries, 1 cup sugar and the juice and zest of 2 lemons. Stir and simmer.
Step 2: Let mixture cool, then puree. Yields around 2 cups; best used within 1 week.