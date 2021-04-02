Step 1: In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Add 1 medium coarsely chopped onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: Add 1 pound lamb or beef steak (cut into 2-inch cubes), 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until meat is browned on all sides, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 1 pound trimmed green beans; cover. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until beans are just tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, 1 can (16 ounces) tomato sauce and 1 1/2 cups water. Heat to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low. Partially cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, until meat is tender and sauce thickens, about 2 hours.