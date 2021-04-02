This traditional Lebanese lamb and green bean stew is served over Lebanese rice with pita bread on the side.
This recipe is by Maureen Abood and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 1 Pound lamb or beef steak, cut into 2-inch cubes
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1 Pound green beans, trimmed
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1 can (16 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 1/2 cups water
Directions
Step 1: In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Add 1 medium coarsely chopped onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: Add 1 pound lamb or beef steak (cut into 2-inch cubes), 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until meat is browned on all sides, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in 1 pound trimmed green beans; cover. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until beans are just tender, about 15 minutes.
Step 4: Stir in 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, 1 can (16 ounces) tomato sauce and 1 1/2 cups water. Heat to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low. Partially cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, until meat is tender and sauce thickens, about 2 hours.