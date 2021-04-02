  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Lamb and Green Bean Stew

April 2, 2021 | 3:50pm
Also called yahneh, lubieh or lubee
Lamb and Green Bean Stew recipe - The Daily Meal
DianePeacock/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This traditional Lebanese lamb and green bean stew is served over Lebanese rice with pita bread on the side.

This recipe is by Maureen Abood and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
2 h and 45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
2 h and 30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
288
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Best Spring Lamb Recipes
5 Fall Seafood Stew Recipes
5 Creative Recipes for Green Tomatoes

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Pound lamb or beef steak, cut into 2-inch cubes
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Pound green beans, trimmed
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes
  • 1 can (16 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups water

Directions

Step 1: In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Add 1 medium coarsely chopped onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: Add 1 pound lamb or beef steak (cut into 2-inch cubes), 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until meat is browned on all sides, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 1 pound trimmed green beans; cover. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until beans are just tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, 1 can (16 ounces) tomato sauce and 1 1/2 cups water. Heat to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low. Partially cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, until meat is tender and sauce thickens, about 2 hours.

Tags
best recipes
cinnamon
green beans
lamb
onion
ramadan
stew
main dish
Lamb and Green Bean Stew
yahneh
lubieh
lubee