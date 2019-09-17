Combine ribeye, 1/2 tablespoon sugar, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil in bowl and mix well. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day.

Mix 1 tablespoon of salt with zucchini strips and let sit for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse the zucchini and add to hot pan with 1 tablespoon sesame oil and 2 cloves minced garlic. Add 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, 1/2 tablespoon sugar and saute until tender. Remove from pan and set aside.

In the same hot pan, add shiitake mushrooms to 1 tablespoon sesame oil and 2 cloves minced garlic. Add 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds and 1 tablespoon soy sauce. Saute until tender. Remove from pan and set aside.

Blanch bean sprouts and spinach by boiling in hot water for 1-2 minutes, then immediately transferring them to an ice bath. Once cooled, add 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, salt to taste, and 1 tablespoon sesame oil to both sprouts and spinach and mix well. Set aside.

Toss daikon with 1/2 tablespoon sugar, 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, chili powder, and 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Set aside.

When you're ready to serve, cook marinated ribeye in hot pan with sesame oil until browned. Then assemble the dish by adding 1 cup cooked white rice, a dash of sesame oil, all vegetables and beef to a stone pot. Put pot on stovetop and cook on high until you start to hear the rice crackle. If you don't have a stone pot, skip this step.

Serve with gochujang and mix well before enjoying.