This classic recipe comes to us from NYC's The Woo, where Executive Chef Eli Martinez cooks up modern takes on iconic Korean dishes.
Once you have all of the ingredients prepped, bibimbap is a fairly simple dish. We suggest making big batches of the components ahead of a dinner party or for weekday meal prep, and then assembling and cooking the dish will only take a matter of minutes.
Notes
All vegatable quantities can be altered to your preference. Substitute beef with chicken, kimchi, or more vegetables.
Ingredients
- 1/3 Pound beef ribeye, cut into thin strips
- 1 Cup zucchini, sliced thinly
- 1/2 Cup sesame oil
- 2 Tablespoons salt
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 3 Tablespoons sesame seeds
- 4 Shiitake mushrooms,sliced
- 1/2 Cup bean sprouts
- 1 Cup spinach, shredded
- 1/2 Cup daikon, julienned thinly
- 1 Teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 Cup carrots, julienned thinly
- 1 bulb of garlic, minced
- 1 Cup white rice, cooked
- 1-2 Tablespoon gochujang sauce or red chili paste
- 2 fried eggs
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
Directions
Combine ribeye, 1/2 tablespoon sugar, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil in bowl and mix well. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day.
Mix 1 tablespoon of salt with zucchini strips and let sit for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse the zucchini and add to hot pan with 1 tablespoon sesame oil and 2 cloves minced garlic. Add 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, 1/2 tablespoon sugar and saute until tender. Remove from pan and set aside.
In the same hot pan, add shiitake mushrooms to 1 tablespoon sesame oil and 2 cloves minced garlic. Add 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds and 1 tablespoon soy sauce. Saute until tender. Remove from pan and set aside.
Blanch bean sprouts and spinach by boiling in hot water for 1-2 minutes, then immediately transferring them to an ice bath. Once cooled, add 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, salt to taste, and 1 tablespoon sesame oil to both sprouts and spinach and mix well. Set aside.
Toss daikon with 1/2 tablespoon sugar, 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, chili powder, and 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Set aside.
When you're ready to serve, cook marinated ribeye in hot pan with sesame oil until browned. Then assemble the dish by adding 1 cup cooked white rice, a dash of sesame oil, all vegetables and beef to a stone pot. Put pot on stovetop and cook on high until you start to hear the rice crackle. If you don't have a stone pot, skip this step.
Serve with gochujang and mix well before enjoying.