Spray a deep half hotel pan (or any 10x12 inch pan, 4 inches high) with non-stick baking spray, and line with parchment paper. Set aside.

Cube bread and set aside in a large mixing bowl.

In a medium pot, warm all dairy, sugar and milk. Butter should be melted and sugar dissolved. Do not let this boil. Set aside.

In an electric blender, add all eggs and spices. While the blender is on low speed, stream in the scalded milk and butter mixture. If your blender isn't big enough to hold all liquid, blend in batches or hand mix in a large bowl after the eggs are fully blended.

Pour liquid mixture into the bowl with the cubed bread along with half of the raisins. Mix well with a large spoon or spatula, and let this mixture sit for about 30 minutes to allow the bread to soak up the liquid.

Pour bread mixture into the lined hotel pan. Sprinkle the remaining raisins on top, pushing them into the mixture if necessary. If you have a steamer, wrap the entire pan with plastic wrap or cling film, going around the entire pan once (cater wrap), and folding in the sides. If you have a regular oven, wrap in foil.

Place pan in a steamer at 250° F, for 1 hour. Lower oven steamer to 212° F, and steam for another 30 minutes. Or bake at 300° F for 1 hour.

Test with a pick or cake tester to make sure it comes out clean.

Once bread pudding is done baking/steaming, remove from oven and remove wrap or foil. Place in refrigerator to cool completely, about 4 hours, or overnight, before using.

To remove pudding from pan, score the sides of the pudding with a small metal spatula or knife, making sure to keep the knife as close to the side of the hotel pan as possible. Turn entire pan upside down and warm entire base and side surface with a brulee or plumbing torch, sweeping side to side to warm the pan. It should come out once the pan is warm. Portion to desired size. Can be enjoyed cold or heated up with 1 tablespoon of butter in medium pan on the stovetop and/or by warming it in the oven.