4
1 rating

Kalua Pork Sandwich

July 24, 2021
An above-ground way to cook the classic luau dish of pit-smoked pork
Kalua Pork Sandwich
LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

Kalua is a Hawaiian cooking method that uses an imu, a type of underground oven. It can also refer to slow-cooked foods. This recipe uses a Dutch oven to perfectly braise tender pork shoulder, which is then shredded and served with pineapple slaw and kimchee aioli on a ciabatta roll.

This recipe is by Emeril Lagasse and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
4 h
30 m
(prepare time)
3 h and 30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 Tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh-ground black pepper
  • 2 1/2 pound boneless pork shoulder
  • 1 Tablespoon liquid smoke
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • Asian barbecue sauce (recipe follows)
  • Kimchee aioli (recipe follows)
  • 4 ciabatta rolls, halved and toasted
  • Asian pineapple slaw (recipe follows)
  • Crispy onions (recipe follows)

For the Asian barbecue sauce:

  • 3/4 Cups hoisin
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon sriracha
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1 Tablespoon cider vinegar

For the kimchee aioli:

  • 1 Tablespoon sriracha
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon rice vinegar
  • Juice of 1 lemon wedge

For the Asian pineapple slaw:

  • 1 Cup Napa cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup shredded carrots
  • 1 Cup mung bean sprouts
  • 1/4 Cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 1/4 Cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup diced pineapple

For the crispy onions:

  • 2 medium onions
  • Oil, for frying
  • 1/2 Cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 Cup flour
  • 1 Tablespoon Creole seasoning, such as Emeril's Essence Creole Seasoning
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 F.

Step 2: In a bowl, mix together 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 tablespoon pepper. Rub on a 2 1/2 pound boneless pork shoulder.

Step 3: Coat meat with 1 tablespoon liquid smoke. Put in a Dutch oven. Add 1 1/2 cups water; cover. Braise for 3 1/2 hours.

Step 4: Let meat rest for 30 minutes.

Step 5: Remove pork; shred. Mix with 1/2 to 3/4 cups of the cooking liquid. When liquid is absorbed, toss with Asian barbecue sauce.

Step 6: Spread kimchee aioli on 4 toasted and halved ciabatta rolls. Add pork to the bottom halves and top with Asian pineapple slaw and crispy onions.

For the Asian barbecue sauce:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 3/4 cup hoisin, 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons sriracha, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon cider vinegar. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the kimchee aioli:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 1 tablespoon sriracha, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar and the juice of 1 lemon wedge. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the Asian pineapple slaw:

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 1 cup thinly sliced Napa cabbage, 1 cup thinly sliced red cabbage, 1 cup shredded carrot, 1 cup mung bean sprouts, 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2: Set aside for 1 hour. Stir in 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup diced pineapple. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the crispy onions:

Step 1: Slice 2 medium onions into 1/8-inch-thick rings.

Step 2: Heat oil for frying to 350 F.

Step 3: In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup cornstarch, 1/2 cup flour and 1 tablespoon Emeril's Essence Creole Seasoning. Toss onions in mixture to coat.

Step 4: Fry onions in batches, about 2 minutes for each batch. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

