Kalua is a Hawaiian cooking method that uses an imu, a type of underground oven. It can also refer to slow-cooked foods. This recipe uses a Dutch oven to perfectly braise tender pork shoulder, which is then shredded and served with pineapple slaw and kimchee aioli on a ciabatta roll.
This recipe is by Emeril Lagasse and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon onion powder
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon fresh-ground black pepper
- 2 1/2 pound boneless pork shoulder
- 1 Tablespoon liquid smoke
- 1 1/2 cups water
- Asian barbecue sauce (recipe follows)
- Kimchee aioli (recipe follows)
- 4 ciabatta rolls, halved and toasted
- Asian pineapple slaw (recipe follows)
- Crispy onions (recipe follows)
For the Asian barbecue sauce:
- 3/4 Cups hoisin
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon sriracha
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons ketchup
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 Tablespoon cider vinegar
For the kimchee aioli:
- 1 Tablespoon sriracha
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon rice vinegar
- Juice of 1 lemon wedge
For the Asian pineapple slaw:
- 1 Cup Napa cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup shredded carrots
- 1 Cup mung bean sprouts
- 1/4 Cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1/4 Cup chopped cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup diced pineapple
For the crispy onions:
- 2 medium onions
- Oil, for frying
- 1/2 Cup cornstarch
- 1/2 Cup flour
- 1 Tablespoon Creole seasoning, such as Emeril's Essence Creole Seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 F.
Step 2: In a bowl, mix together 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 tablespoon pepper. Rub on a 2 1/2 pound boneless pork shoulder.
Step 3: Coat meat with 1 tablespoon liquid smoke. Put in a Dutch oven. Add 1 1/2 cups water; cover. Braise for 3 1/2 hours.
Step 4: Let meat rest for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Remove pork; shred. Mix with 1/2 to 3/4 cups of the cooking liquid. When liquid is absorbed, toss with Asian barbecue sauce.
Step 6: Spread kimchee aioli on 4 toasted and halved ciabatta rolls. Add pork to the bottom halves and top with Asian pineapple slaw and crispy onions.
For the Asian barbecue sauce:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 3/4 cup hoisin, 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons sriracha, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon cider vinegar. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the kimchee aioli:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 1 tablespoon sriracha, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar and the juice of 1 lemon wedge. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the Asian pineapple slaw:
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 1 cup thinly sliced Napa cabbage, 1 cup thinly sliced red cabbage, 1 cup shredded carrot, 1 cup mung bean sprouts, 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2: Set aside for 1 hour. Stir in 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup diced pineapple. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the crispy onions:
Step 1: Slice 2 medium onions into 1/8-inch-thick rings.
Step 2: Heat oil for frying to 350 F.
Step 3: In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup cornstarch, 1/2 cup flour and 1 tablespoon Emeril's Essence Creole Seasoning. Toss onions in mixture to coat.
Step 4: Fry onions in batches, about 2 minutes for each batch. Season with salt and pepper to taste.