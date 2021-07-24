An above-ground way to cook the classic luau dish of pit-smoked pork

Kalua is a Hawaiian cooking method that uses an imu, a type of underground oven. It can also refer to slow-cooked foods. This recipe uses a Dutch oven to perfectly braise tender pork shoulder, which is then shredded and served with pineapple slaw and kimchee aioli on a ciabatta roll.

This recipe is by Emeril Lagasse and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.