May 27, 2021
OlgaLepeshkina/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This crunchy slaw is full of good-for-you ingredients like kale, cabbage and carrots. Curly kale can be tough, so try substituting a more tender, delicate variety such as Lacinato, also known as dinosaur kale.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 bunch curly or dinosaur kale, chopped
- 1/2 Cup shredded carrot
- 1/2 Cup shredded cabbage
- 4 sprigs fresh mint, leaves picked and chopped
- 1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
- 1/4 Cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/3 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 Cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 bunch chopped curly or dinosaur kale, 1/2 cup shredded carrot, 1/2 cup shredded cabbage, 4 chopped sprigs of mint and 1 small seeded and minced jalapeno.
Step 2: To a medium bowl, add 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar. Gradually whisk in 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil. Add 2 large minced garlic cloves and 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Toss kale slaw with dressing to coat.