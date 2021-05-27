  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Kale and Cabbage Coleslaw

May 27, 2021
By
Packed with vitamins A and C
Kale and Cabbage Coleslaw recipe - The Daily Meal
OlgaLepeshkina/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This crunchy slaw is full of good-for-you ingredients like kale, cabbage and carrots. Curly kale can be tough, so try substituting a more tender, delicate variety such as Lacinato, also known as dinosaur kale.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
279
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 bunch curly or dinosaur kale, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup shredded carrot
  • 1/2 Cup shredded cabbage
  • 4 sprigs fresh mint, leaves picked and chopped
  • 1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
  • 1/4 Cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/3 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 Cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 bunch chopped curly or dinosaur kale, 1/2 cup shredded carrot, 1/2 cup shredded cabbage, 4 chopped sprigs of mint and 1 small seeded and minced jalapeno.

Step 2: To a medium bowl, add 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar. Gradually whisk in 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil. Add 2 large minced garlic cloves and 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Toss kale slaw with dressing to coat.

