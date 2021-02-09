John Besh's King Cake

Step 1: Pour 1 cup warm milk into a bowl. Whisk in 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons dry yeast and 1 heaping tablespoon flour, mixing until sugar and yeast have dissolved. Allow to rest until bubbles have developed on the surface.

Step 2: Whisk in 2 sticks (1 cup) melted, unsalted butter, 5 beaten eggs yolks, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon lemon zest. Add remaining flour, 3 teaspoons cinnamon and several gratings of fresh nutmeg; fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients with a spatula.

Step 3: When the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl (you may need to add 1-2 tablespoons flour), shape it into a large ball. Knead on a floured surface until smooth and elastic, adding a little flour if needed, about 10-15 minutes.

Step 4: Return dough to bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Set aside in a draft-free place to rise until doubled in volume, about 1 1/2 hours.

Step 5: Heat oven to 350 F. Punch down dough; divide into 3 equal pieces. Roll pieces into long ropes, each about 2 inches wide and of equal length. Braid ropes around one another; form loaf into a circle, pinching ends together to seal. Gently lay loaf on a nonstick cookie sheet; let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.

Step 6: Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool, 30 minutes.