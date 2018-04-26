  1. Home
Asparagus and Fontina Quiche

Apr 26, 2018 | 10:38 am
By
Mild, buttery Fontina cheese is delightful paired with earthy asparagus
Joanna Gaines Asparagus and Fontina Quiche
Amy Neunsinger

"Mild, buttery Fontina cheese is delightful paired with earthy asparagus, but if you can’t find it, you can replace it with provolone, or use all Gruyère here. Sometimes I shave the asparagus into thin strips, though simply chopping it works great when I’m more pressed for time. This quiche is beautiful either way." - Joanna Gaines

From Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines. Copyright © 2018 by Joanna Gaines. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Ready in
1 h 5 m
Prep15 m
Cook50 m
8
Servings
459
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound asparagus, ends trimmed
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 Ounces Fontina cheese, grated (about 2 cups)
  • 2 Ounces Gruyère cheese, grated (about ½ cup)
  • 1 unbaked pie crust, or a store-bought 9-inch pie crust

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degree F.

Using a vegetable peeler, slice the asparagus lengthwise into long, thin strips, starting just under the tip of each stalk. Leave the tips whole. (Alternatively, cut the asparagus into 1-inch pieces.)

In a pot with a steamer insert or in a covered sauté pan fitted with an expandable steamer basket, bring 2 inches of water to a boil. Add the asparagus to the steamer insert or basket, cover, and steam until tender, about 30 seconds for strips and about 3 minutes for pieces.

Rinse the asparagus under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain well and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, garlic salt, and pepper. Stir in the Fontina, Gruyère, and reserved asparagus.

Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie shell.

Bake until lightly golden and set in the center when the pan is gently pushed, 40 to 45 minutes. If the crust is browning too quickly, cover it with foil to prevent it from burning.

Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Cut into 6 or 8 slices and serve warm or at room temperature.

The quiche is best served the day it is made. Tightly wrap leftovers with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Asparagus Shopping Tip

Look for vegetables that are firm and bright in color – avoid those that are wilted or have wrinkled skins, which are signs of age.

Asparagus Cooking Tip

Different vegetables have different cooking times – cook each type separately and then combine.

Tags
asparagus
quiche
Joanna Gaines

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
35g
54%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
19g
93%
Cholesterol
228mg
76%
Protein
18g
37%
Carbs
19g
6%
Vitamin A
312µg
35%
Vitamin B12
1µg
18%
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
8.5%
Vitamin C
3mg
6%
Vitamin D
1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
1mg
7%
Vitamin K
26µg
33%
Calcium
323mg
32%
Fiber
2g
7%
Folate (food)
53µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
62µg
15%
Folic acid
5µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
13%
Magnesium
25mg
6%
Monounsaturated
11g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
4.9%
Phosphorus
301mg
43%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
246mg
7%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
23%
Sodium
506mg
21%
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
9%
Zinc
2mg
16%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.