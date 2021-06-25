Step 1: In a large Dutch oven or skillet, heat 5 cups vegetable oil to about 325 F.

Step 2: Fry plantain pieces (from 2 peeled and cut green plantains) in batches if necessary, about 1 minute. Transfer plantains to a paper towel-lined plate. Flatten each plantain piece between two heavy cutting boards. Return the flattened pieces to the hot oil; fry again until golden, about 2 minutes.

Step 3: Season 1/2 pound thinly sliced skirt steak with salt, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne, a pinch of ground cumin and 1 minced garlic clove.

Step 4: In a skillet over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add the steak to the pan; cook a couple of minutes on each side or as preferred.

Step 5: Spread garlic mayo on each side of the fried plantains, then fill your jibaritos with steak, sliced red onion and lettuce.