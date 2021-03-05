Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Cover two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat 1 cup sugar and 1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine until creamy. Add 3 large egg yolks. Beat in the zest from 1 large lemon.

Step 3: Sprinkle in 1 1/4 cups matzo cake meal, 3/4 cup potato starch and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Mix until blended.

Step 4: In a separate small bowl, place about 1/2 cup sugar. Using a tablespoon measure, drop rounded spoonfuls of dough into the sugar. Shake the bowl so the dough gets coated with sugar.

Step 5: Re-roll into balls and drop onto prepared sheet. Leave room between the cookies for spreading. When you have a full sheet, use your thumb to make an indentation on the center of each cookie. Fill with 1/4 teaspoon of jam. Bake for 12 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Use a thin-bladed spatula to remove cookies.