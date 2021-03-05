These tasty thumbprint cookies are made with matzo cake meal and make a lovely Passover dessert. Fill them with your favorite jam or jelly, such as raspberry or orange marmalade.
This recipe is from Passover By Design by Susie Fishbein (Mesorah Pubns Ltd, 2008) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup sugar, plus 1/2 cup more for rolling
- 1 Cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine
- 3 large egg yolks
- Zest of one large lemon
- 1 1/4 cups matzo cake meal
- 3/4 Cups potato starch
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- Sugar jam, flavor of your choice
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Cover two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
Step 2: In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat 1 cup sugar and 1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine until creamy. Add 3 large egg yolks. Beat in the zest from 1 large lemon.
Step 3: Sprinkle in 1 1/4 cups matzo cake meal, 3/4 cup potato starch and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Mix until blended.
Step 4: In a separate small bowl, place about 1/2 cup sugar. Using a tablespoon measure, drop rounded spoonfuls of dough into the sugar. Shake the bowl so the dough gets coated with sugar.
Step 5: Re-roll into balls and drop onto prepared sheet. Leave room between the cookies for spreading. When you have a full sheet, use your thumb to make an indentation on the center of each cookie. Fill with 1/4 teaspoon of jam. Bake for 12 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Use a thin-bladed spatula to remove cookies.