October 16, 2019 | 12:00pm
Jacqui Wedewer
This pumpkin-pie-flavored version of a negroni is on the fall cocktail menu at Felice 56 in New York City. Make it easy by using Trader Joe's pumpkin butter and wow your Halloween party guests!
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Ounce Boodles Gin
- 1 1/4 Ounce Contratto Vermouth
- 1/2 Ounce Campari
- 1 Ounce pumpkin butter (can be found at Trader Joe's if you don't make your own!)
- Orange peel for a garnish
Directions
Add gin, vermouth, Campari and pumpkin butter to shaker. Shake for 30 seconds. Place large ice cube in rocks glass and pour drink mixture over it. Garnish with orange peel and enjoy!
Servings1
Calories Per Serving358
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated15g73%
Cholesterol61mg20%
Protein0.3g0.5%
Carbs1g0.3%
Vitamin A194µg22%
Vitamin D17IU100%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Iron0.1mg0.8%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Phosphorus14mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium42mg1%
Sodium6mgN/A
Trans0.9gN/A