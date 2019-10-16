  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

The Jack O'Groni Cocktail

Watch the recipe video below and follow along!
Jack O'Groni
Jacqui Wedewer

This pumpkin-pie-flavored version of a negroni is on the fall cocktail menu at Felice 56 in New York City. Make it easy by using Trader Joe's pumpkin butter and wow your Halloween party guests!

Ready in
3 m
2 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
358
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 Ounce Boodles Gin
  • 1 1/4 Ounce Contratto Vermouth
  • 1/2 Ounce Campari
  • 1 Ounce pumpkin butter (can be found at Trader Joe's if you don't make your own!)
  • Orange peel for a garnish

Directions

Add gin, vermouth, Campari and pumpkin butter to shaker. Shake for 30 seconds. Place large ice cube in rocks glass and pour drink mixture over it. Garnish with orange peel and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated15g73%
Cholesterol61mg20%
Protein0.3g0.5%
Carbs1g0.3%
Vitamin A194µg22%
Vitamin D17IU100%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Iron0.1mg0.8%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Phosphorus14mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium42mg1%
Sodium6mgN/A
Trans0.9gN/A
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
