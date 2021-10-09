This recipe calls for orzo, the rice shaped pasta, along with classic beef meatballs and escarole. Feel free to substitute curly endive or spinach for the escarole.
This recipe is from Ronzoni and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound extra-lean ground beef
- 1 large egg, slightly beaten
- 2 Tablespoons fine dry bread crumbs
- 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried basil leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder
- 5 3/4 Cups (one 46-ounce can) chicken broth
- 2 Cups thinly sliced escarole
- 1/2 Cup (about 3 ounces) orzo, uncooked
- 1/3 Cup finely chopped carrot
Directions
Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 pound extra-lean ground beef, 1 slightly beaten large egg, 2 tablespoons fine dry bread crumbs, 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese, 1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves and 1/2 teaspoon onion powder. Shape into 3/4-inch balls.
Step 2: In a large saucepan, heat 5 3/4 cups (one 46-ounce can) chicken broth to boiling. Stir in meatballs, 2 cups thinly sliced escarole, 1/2 cup (about 3 ounces) uncooked orzo and 1/3 cup finely chopped carrot.
Step 3: Return to a boil, then reduce heat to medium. Cook at a slow boil 10 minutes or until pasta is tender and meatballs are cooked through, stirring frequently. Serve sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.