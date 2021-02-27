  1. Home
Irish Cream Pots de Creme

February 27, 2021
A little booze adds a ton of flavor
That Skinny Chick Can Bake

These luscious chocolate custards spiked with Irish cream liqueur are a fabulous way to end any meal. They're perfect for St. Patrick's Day, but would be as equally welcome on Valentine's Day or anytime you're craving a chocolate dessert.

This recipe is by That Skinny Chick Can Bake.

Ready in
2 h and 20 m
2 h and 10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
414
Calories Per Serving
Notes

While whisking the egg mixture over the heat, keep the whisk moving so the eggs don’t scramble. But do not whisk so vigorously that you incorporate air into the custard.

Total time includes 2 hours refrigeration for the dessert to set.

Ingredients

  • 9 Ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 5 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 Tablespoon Irish cream liqueur, such as Kerrygold
  • 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • Berries, to garnish (optional)

Directions

Step 1: In a blender, place 9 ounces chopped semisweet chocolate.

Step 2: In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk 1 1/2 cups whole milk, 1 cup heavy cream, 6 egg yolks, 5 tablespoons granulated sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring constantly until the mixture starts to simmer. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon Irish cream liqueur.

Step 3: Immediately pour the milk mixture over the chocolate in the blender. Blend until very smooth, stopping to scrape the sides of the blender as needed. Pour the mixture into small cups or dishes and refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.

Step 4: Whip the remaining 1/2 cup cream with 2 tablespoons powdered sugar. Top pots of creme with a dollop of whipped cream and berries to serve.

Tags
best recipes
chocolate
custard
dessert
holidays
irish cream
Pots de Creme
special occasion
St. Patrick's Day
Valentine's Day
heavy cream
boozy desserts