4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Steamed Vegetables

July 27, 2020 | 12:41pm
We've never bean so excited for veggies before
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks

This recipe is easy enough to be added to any meal as a side dish, or even alone as a light dinner. Add any other vegetables you like such as zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, etc.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
68
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound green beans
  • 1/2 Pound yellow beans
  • 1 cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Add water in the Instant Pot.

Place the vegetables in the Instant Pot (or on the steamer basket) and sprinkle with garlic powder.

Close the lid of the Instant Pot and cook at high pressure for 2 minutes.

After cooking ends, release the pressure quickly through the steam vent.

Open the lid, add butter, stir a bit and let it melt completely.

Serve and enjoy. Feel free to add salt and pepper to taste.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving68
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein3g7%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A31µg3%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.9%
Vitamin C58mg64%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K22µg18%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)83µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)83µg21%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus75mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium466mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.8%
Sodium435mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.6%
Water169gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.3%
