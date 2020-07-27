July 27, 2020 | 12:41pm
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks
This recipe is easy enough to be added to any meal as a side dish, or even alone as a light dinner. Add any other vegetables you like such as zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, etc.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound green beans
- 1/2 Pound yellow beans
- 1 cauliflower, cut into florets
- 1/4 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Add water in the Instant Pot.
Place the vegetables in the Instant Pot (or on the steamer basket) and sprinkle with garlic powder.
Close the lid of the Instant Pot and cook at high pressure for 2 minutes.
After cooking ends, release the pressure quickly through the steam vent.
Open the lid, add butter, stir a bit and let it melt completely.
Serve and enjoy. Feel free to add salt and pepper to taste.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving68
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein3g7%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A31µg3%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.9%
Vitamin C58mg64%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K22µg18%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)83µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)83µg21%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus75mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium466mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.8%
Sodium435mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.6%
Water169gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.3%