Add water in the Instant Pot.

Place the vegetables in the Instant Pot (or on the steamer basket) and sprinkle with garlic powder.

Close the lid of the Instant Pot and cook at high pressure for 2 minutes.

After cooking ends, release the pressure quickly through the steam vent.

Open the lid, add butter, stir a bit and let it melt completely.

Serve and enjoy. Feel free to add salt and pepper to taste.