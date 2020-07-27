July 27, 2020 | 12:50pm
Courtesy Corrie Cooks
These Brussels sprouts in the Instant Pot are delicious and make the perfect side dish. Delicious enough for Thanksgiving and easy enough for a weeknight meal.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound brussels sprouts
- 1/4 Cup melted butter
- 1 Teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon dijon mustard
- 3/4 Cups vegetable broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Marinate the Brussels sprouts with butter, garlic, dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
Put the marinated Brussels sprouts and the broth in the Instant pot.
Set the instant pot to sauté, stir and cook for 6-7 minutes
Close the lid and cook at high pressure cor 5 minutes.
Release the pressure immediately and Serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving180
Total Fat12g19%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol31mg10%
Protein6g12%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A164µg18%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.8%
Vitamin C145mg100%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K304µg100%
Calcium84mg8%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)105µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)105µg26%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus127mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium685mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.6%
Sodium540mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.5%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water195gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.1%