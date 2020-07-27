  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Roasted Brussels Sprouts

July 27, 2020 | 12:50pm
Every day I'm brusselin'
Courtesy Corrie Cooks

These Brussels sprouts in the Instant Pot are delicious and make the perfect side dish. Delicious enough for Thanksgiving and easy enough for a weeknight meal.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.

 

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
180
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound brussels sprouts
  • 1/4 Cup melted butter
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon dijon mustard
  • 3/4 Cups vegetable broth
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Marinate the Brussels sprouts with butter, garlic, dijon mustard, salt and pepper.

Put the marinated Brussels sprouts and the broth in the Instant pot.

Set the instant pot to sauté, stir and cook for 6-7 minutes

Close the lid and cook at high pressure cor 5 minutes.

Release the pressure immediately and Serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving180
Total Fat12g19%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol31mg10%
Protein6g12%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A164µg18%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.8%
Vitamin C145mg100%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K304µg100%
Calcium84mg8%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)105µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)105µg26%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus127mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium685mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.6%
Sodium540mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.5%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water195gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
brussels sprouts
best thanksgiving recipes