How to Boil Eggs in an Instant Pot

Place your eggs on the steaming rack in the Instant Pot with 1 cup of water in the bottom.

Close and lock the lid and make sure the steam release valve is set to “Sealed.”

Press the “Egg” button on the Instant Pot. If your Instant Pot does not have this setting, set to High Pressure. Set the timer for 5 minutes

For soft-boiled eggs, change the cook time to 3 minutes — or 2 if you like them very runny.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally.

Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water. Allow the eggs to cool for at least 5 minutes.