How to Boil Eggs in an Instant Pot
Eggs have never been so easy!
Mar 28, 2018 | 2:16 pm
By
Cooking and peeling boiled eggs perfectly every time isn't as easy as it seems. Thankfully, the Instant Pot makes the oftentimes intimidating task a breeze. Following these simple instructions will give you flawless hard-boiled and soft-boiled eggs in a matter of minutes. Take this basic recipe and turn it into devilishly delicious deviled eggs or just basic Instant Pot deviled eggs.

Ready in
5 m
6
Servings
61
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Eggs
  • 1 Cup water

Directions

Place your eggs on the steaming rack in the Instant Pot with 1 cup of water in the bottom.

Close and lock the lid and make sure the steam release valve is set to “Sealed.”

Press the “Egg” button on the Instant Pot. If your Instant Pot does not have this setting, set to High Pressure. Set the timer for 5 minutes

For soft-boiled eggs, change the cook time to 3 minutes — or 2 if you like them very runny.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally.

Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water. Allow the eggs to cool for at least 5 minutes.

Egg Shopping Tip

The fresher the better. Eggs in supermarkets don't even have half the flavor of fresh eggs. Try to make some time and head to the nearest farmer's market and treat yourself to some farm fresh eggs. They may be pricier but you get every cent back in flavor and a golden orange yolk.

Egg Cooking Tip

With eggs, cooking at a low temperature is almost always preferred. It allows the eggs to keep better texture. Also if you ever mix your uncooked and hard boiled eggs, do not fret. A trick to distinguish the two is a spin on the counter top. Hard boiled eggs will spin with ease while uncooked eggs won't get any momentum.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Sugar
0.2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
1g
7%
Cholesterol
160mg
53%
Protein
5g
11%
Carbs
0.3g
0.1%
Vitamin A
69µg
8%
Vitamin B12
0.4µg
6.4%
Vitamin D
0.9µg
0.2%
Vitamin E
0.5mg
2.3%
Vitamin K
0.1µg
0.2%
Calcium
25mg
3%
Folate (food)
20µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
20µg
5%
Iron
0.8mg
4.2%
Magnesium
6mg
1%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Phosphorus
85mg
12%
Polyunsaturated
0.8g
N/A
Potassium
59mg
2%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
11.6%
Sodium
63mg
3%
Zinc
0.6mg
3.7%
