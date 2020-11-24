November 24, 2020 | 10:36am
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune
Cozy up to the fireplace with a good book and this mulled wine on cold winter nights.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 orange
- 2 bottles of red wine
- 1/2 Cup dark brown sugar
- 10 whole cloves
- 12 whole cardamom pods
- 2 cinnamon sticks
Directions
Pour wine into a saucepan on medium heat.
Stir in sugar.
Wash and dry the orange.
Stick cloves, cardamom pods and cinnamon sticks firmly into the orange. Arrange any way you like — perhaps as an alien with cinnamon-stick antennae. Cute, and makes retrieving spices easy.
Drop orange into wine; simmer until flavorful, about 30 minutes.
Remove alien. Scoop wine into mugs. Serve hot.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving163
Sugar9gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin K1µg0.8%
Calcium30mg3%
Fiber0.7g2.9%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron0.9mg4.7%
Magnesium21mg5%
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.4%
Phosphorus37mg5%
Potassium230mg5%
Sodium9mgN/A
Sugars, added7gN/A
Water141gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.3%