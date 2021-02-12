‘A Hop, Skip and a Jump to Tipperary’ Cocktail

February 12, 2021 | 6:56pm
Jacob Lund/Shutterstock
Chartreuse is a French liqueur distilled by monks and is made from 130 different plants and flowers, which impart a distinctive green hue. It lends a festive color to this herbaceous, balanced cocktail.
This recipe from Caledonia Spirits' Barr Hill Gin, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 ounces Barr Hill gin
- 3/4 Ounces green chartreuse
- 3/4 Ounces sweet vermouth
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Orange twist
Directions
Step 1: In a mixing glass with ice, combine 1 1/2 ounces Barr Hill gin, 3/4 ounce green chartreuse, 3/4 ounce sweet vermouth and 2 dashes orange bitters.
Step 2: Stir, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.