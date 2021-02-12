  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

‘A Hop, Skip and a Jump to Tipperary’ Cocktail

February 12, 2021 | 6:56pm
Seems pretty lucky to us
‘A Hop Skip and a Jump to Tipperary’ Cocktail
Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

Chartreuse is a French liqueur distilled by monks and is made from 130 different plants and flowers, which impart a distinctive green hue. It lends a festive color to this herbaceous, balanced cocktail.

This recipe from Caledonia Spirits' Barr Hill Gin, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Barr Hill gin
  • 3/4 Ounces green chartreuse
  • 3/4 Ounces sweet vermouth
  • 2 dashes orange bitters
  • Orange twist

Directions

Step 1: In a mixing glass with ice, combine 1 1/2 ounces Barr Hill gin, 3/4 ounce green chartreuse, 3/4 ounce sweet vermouth and 2 dashes orange bitters.

Step 2: Stir, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

