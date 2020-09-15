  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Hominy Fritters With Bacon Thyme Dipping Sauce

September 15, 2020 | 3:57pm
A modern take on hush puppies
Hominy fritters
Courtesy of McCormick

These fritters get their rich flavor from whole kernels of hominy and savory thyme. Pair with a dipping sauce of bacon, thyme, hot pepper jelly and cider vinegar.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
55 m
20 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
1154
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 slices of bacon
  • 15 Ounces canned white hominy, drained, rinsed well and dried
  • 1/2 Cup hot pepper jelly
  • 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Thyme Leaves
  • 3/4 Cups cornmeal
  • 3/4 Cups flour
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
  • 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 Cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 2 eggs, well beaten
  • 2/3 Cups milk
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

Cook bacon in large skillet on medium heat until crisp. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels. Add hominy to skillet with bacon drippings; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pan; set aside.

Place pepper jelly, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon of the thyme and 3 slices of the cooked bacon in small food processor or blender container; cover. Process on high until well blended and smooth; set aside. Crumble remaining bacon slices; set aside.

Mix cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, sea salt, garlic powder and remaining 1 teaspoon thyme in large bowl. Add green onions, remaining crumbled bacon, eggs and milk; stir until just blended. Gently stir in hominy. Batter will be lumpy. Do not over stir.

Pour about 2 inches oil into large heavy saucepan. Heat to 350ºF on medium heat. Drop batter by tablespoonfuls, a few at a time, into hot oil. Fry 4 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Skim and remove any cooked fritter crumbs between batches. Drain on paper towels. Serve fritters with bacon thyme dipping sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1154
Total Fat80g100%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated13g64%
Cholesterol122mg41%
Protein18g36%
Carbs92g31%
Vitamin A69µg8%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.7%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.1%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E12mg79%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium348mg35%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)37µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)127µg32%
Folic acid53µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated49gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus608mg87%
Polyunsaturated14gN/A
Potassium343mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.6%
Sodium1088mg45%
Sugars, added23gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.8%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water197gN/A
Zinc3mg24%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer
bacon
best recipes
fritters
thyme
hominy fritters