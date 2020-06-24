June 24, 2020 | 2:19pm
ValentynVolkov/iStock/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
This mayo is easy to make and free from questionable ingredients or unnecessary sugars. Use it for all of your mayo needs like deviled eggs and turkey sandwiches.
Recipe courtesy of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs
Ingredients
- 1 large Pete and Gerry's Organic Egg
- 1 Cup light olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Crack the egg into a wide mouth mason jar or other cylindrical container. Add the remaining ingredients.
Place an immersion blender all the way down into the bottom of the jar. Turn on and blend for about 20 seconds. Without stopping the blender, slowly begin to lift it up from the bottom of the jar, circling slowly to ensure that all of the oil gets blended.
Once the mixture has a creamy, spreadible consistency, place a lid onto mason jar or transfer mayonnaise to another container. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving496
Total Fat55g85%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol47mg16%
Protein2g3%
Carbs0.4g0.1%
Vitamin A20µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.6%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E8mg53%
Vitamin K33µg27%
Calcium8mg1%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium2mgN/A
Monounsaturated40gN/A
Phosphorus25mg4%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium22mgN/A
Sodium164mg7%
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%