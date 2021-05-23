This tuna recipe is light on calories but full of vibrant flavor. A simple pan-seared preparation allows the fish to shine and the herbs to accentuate it.
This recipe is from Alexandra's American Fusion at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
For the parsley emulsion:
- 1/2 bunch parsley
- 3/4 Cups extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon black truffle oil
- 1/2 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt
For the tuna:
- 1 Teaspoon sea salt
- 2 Teaspoons chopped thyme
- 1/2 Teaspoon chopped rosemary
- 1 Teaspoon chopped chives
- 1/4 Teaspoon black peppercorn
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 (6 to 7 ounce) portions ahi tuna
Directions
For the parsley emulsion:
Step 1: In a blender, combine 1/2 bunch parsley, 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 tablespoon black truffle oil, 1/2 minced garlic clove and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt.
Step 2: Blend on a high setting until even. Set aside.
For the tuna:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon sea salt, 2 teaspoons chopped thyme, 1/2 teaspoon chopped rosemary, 1 teaspoon chopped chives and 1/4 teaspoon ground black peppercorn.
Step 2: Coat 4 (6 to 7 ounce) portions ahi tuna with the herb mixture.
Step 3: Pour 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil in a pan, and sear the tuna lightly on all sides (roughly 10 to 15 seconds on each side for the recommended rare temperature).
Step 4: Slice tuna on an angle, 5 to 6 slices per portion. Drizzle with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the parsley emulsion per portion.