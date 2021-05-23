  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Herb-Crusted Ahi Tuna

May 23, 2021 | 9:19pm
Use sushi-grade tuna and serve with a squeeze of lemon
Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group

This tuna recipe is light on calories but full of vibrant flavor. A simple pan-seared preparation allows the fish to shine and the herbs to accentuate it.

This recipe is from Alexandra's American Fusion at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
20 m
15 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
655
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the parsley emulsion:

  • 1/2 bunch parsley
  • 3/4 Cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon black truffle oil
  • 1/2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt

For the tuna:

  • 1 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 Teaspoons chopped thyme
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chopped rosemary
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped chives
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black peppercorn
  • 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 (6 to 7 ounce) portions ahi tuna

Directions

For the parsley emulsion:

Step 1: In a blender, combine 1/2 bunch parsley, 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 tablespoon black truffle oil, 1/2 minced garlic clove and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt.

Step 2: Blend on a high setting until even. Set aside.

For the tuna:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon sea salt, 2 teaspoons chopped thyme, 1/2 teaspoon chopped rosemary, 1 teaspoon chopped chives and 1/4 teaspoon ground black peppercorn.

Step 2: Coat 4 (6 to 7 ounce) portions ahi tuna with the herb mixture.

Step 3: Pour 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil in a pan, and sear the tuna lightly on all sides (roughly 10 to 15 seconds on each side for the recommended rare temperature). 

Step 4: Slice tuna on an angle, 5 to 6 slices per portion. Drizzle with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the parsley emulsion per portion.

