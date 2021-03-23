A ham is loved for more than just its meat — the bone is great for making soup. After dinner, once the ham is pretty much picked over, cut up any big chunks of meat still attached to the bone into bite-size pieces along with any leftover slices. The chopped ham and the meaty bone can go into a freezer bag and into the freezer, to save to make this delicious soup. —Susan M. Selasky

This recipe was adapted from a recipe by Susan M. Selasky of the Detroit Free Press, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.