Florida's coastal waters provide world-renowned seafood year-round—few as delicious as fresh grouper. This healthy and fast recipe pairs fresh Florida bell peppers and sweet corn with roasted grouper.
This recipe is courtesy of chef Justin Timineri, Florida culinary ambassador and state chef. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 Cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 Cup green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 Cups fresh corn kernels
- 1 Cup onion, diced
- 1 Teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 Teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper, divided
- 1 Teaspoon dried thyme, divided
- 4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets
- 1/2 Cup French-fried onion rings, crushed
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 450 F.
Step 2: In a large ovenproof pan, combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 cup chopped red bell pepper, 1 cup chopped green bell pepper, 2 cups fresh corn kernels, 1 cup diced onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon thyme. Roast mixture in the oven until the corn and peppers start to brown, about 12 minutes, stirring twice.
Step 3: Rub 1 tablespoon olive oil over both sides of 4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets. Season fillets with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon thyme. Top with 1/2 cup crushed French-fried onion rings.
Step 4: Remove the roasting pan from the oven; spread corn-and-pepper mixture to the sides of the pan. Place fillets in the center of the pan and cook 10 minutes until opaque in the center.