Step 1: Heat oven to 450 F.

Step 2: In a large ovenproof pan, combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 cup chopped red bell pepper, 1 cup chopped green bell pepper, 2 cups fresh corn kernels, 1 cup diced onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon thyme. Roast mixture in the oven until the corn and peppers start to brown, about 12 minutes, stirring twice.

Step 3: Rub 1 tablespoon olive oil over both sides of 4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets. Season fillets with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon thyme. Top with 1/2 cup crushed French-fried onion rings.

Step 4: Remove the roasting pan from the oven; spread corn-and-pepper mixture to the sides of the pan. Place fillets in the center of the pan and cook 10 minutes until opaque in the center.