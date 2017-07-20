Grilled Skirt Steak Sliders With Smoked Almond Romesco

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Preheat indoor or outdoor grill.

Season both sides of steak with salt and pepper. Place the steak in a shallow nonreactive dish. Stir together almond oil, lime juice, sherry, sugar, and shallot together in a small bowl and pour over steak; cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

While steak is marinating, prepare the Smoked Almond Romesco and the Roasted Almond Butter.

Place the mini brioche (or small rolls, if using) on a large baking sheet. Whisk together the egg white and water in a small bowl and brush on the tops. Sprinkle with sliced almonds, pressing to adhere; set aside.

Remove steak from marinade and discard the marinade. Grill over high heat for approximately 3–4 minutes a side for medium rare. Remove from heat and rest 3–5 minutes.

Place mini brioche in oven and bake for 2–3 minutes, or until warmed.

To assemble sliders: Slice brioche in half with serrated knife and spread approximately 1 teaspoon of almond butter on the bottom half of each brioche. Slice steak thin against the grain and arrange evenly on the bottom halves of the brioche. Top the steak with crumbled blue cheese and then approximately 2 teaspoons of Smoked Almond Romesco. Cover with brioche tops and serve 3 sliders on each plate.