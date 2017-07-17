Grilled Peach and Arugula Salad With Mustard Herb Vinaigrette

Heat an indoor or outdoor grill to medium high heat.

Brush peach halves with olive oil and place on the grill, flat side down for 1–2 minutes and then rotate 90 degrees to continue to cook for another 1–2 minutes. Once grill marks are present, use a pair of tongs and remove the peaches to a cutting board and let cool. After the peaches have cooled, slice each half into 3–4 wedges.

Cut avocado in half lengthwise. Remove the pit and discard. Remove the skin from the avocado and place the avocado flesh onto a cutting board. Cut each half of the avocado into six strips.

Place arugula in a large serving bowl and top with grilled peach wedges, sliced avocado, crumbled feta cheese, and sliced almonds.