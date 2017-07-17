  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Grilled Peach and Arugula Salad With Mustard Herb Vinaigrette
This beautiful salad doesn’t need to be relegated to a side dish; it’s a star
Jul 17, 2017 | 4:45 pm
By
California Almonds
California Almonds

Salad doesn’t need to be boring! Enjoy this summer salad complete with delicious peaches, feta cheese, and sliced almonds.

This recipe is courtesy of California Almonds.

8
Servings
73
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the salad:

  • 2 peaches, pit removed and sliced in half
  • 1 Teaspoon olive oil, preferably California Olive Ranch Arbequina Olive Oil
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 4 Cups fresh arugula
  • 1/4 Cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 Cup sliced almonds
  • 2–3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into pieces

For the dressing:

  • 1 garlic clove, finely minced
  • 1/2 shallot, finely minced
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil, preferably California Olive Ranch Arbequina Olive Oil
  • 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Directions

For the salad:

Heat an indoor or outdoor grill to medium high heat.

Brush peach halves with olive oil and place on the grill, flat side down for 1–2 minutes and then rotate 90 degrees to continue to cook for another 1–2 minutes. Once grill marks are present, use a pair of tongs and remove the peaches to a cutting board and let cool. After the peaches have cooled, slice each half into 3–4 wedges.

Cut avocado in half lengthwise. Remove the pit and discard. Remove the skin from the avocado and place the avocado flesh onto a cutting board. Cut each half of the avocado into six strips.

Place arugula in a large serving bowl and top with grilled peach wedges, sliced avocado, crumbled feta cheese, and sliced almonds.

For the dressing:

Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together until evenly combined.

Dress the salad with 1/2 of the vinaigrette and taste. Add more vinaigrette if needed otherwise reserve the remaining vinaigrette for a later use.

Garnish salad with thinly sliced pieces of prosciutto and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
8mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
5g
4%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
275µg
39%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
19mg
25%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
433µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
227mg
23%
Choline, total
14mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
74µg
19%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
70mg
22%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
83mg
12%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
133mg
9%
Water
110g
4%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
salad
summer recipes
almonds
arugula