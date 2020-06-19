Grilled onions give these burgers a deep savory flavor. The trick is having patience as the onions caramalize on the grill.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Any type of sliced cheese may also be used to top burgers, including Cheddar, Swiss, provolone and Gouda.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1-1/2 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 large onion, cut into 1/2 inch thick slices
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 4 white or whole wheat hamburger buns or kaiser rolls, split
- 3 Ounces shredded or crumbled cheese (such as smoked mozzarella, goat cheese, feta, or blue cheese)
Directions
Combine Ground Beef, thyme and garlic in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Brush both sides of onion slices with oil.
Place onions on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing with oil. (Grilling times for onions remain the same on gas grill.) Grill patties in center of grid, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium-heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Season burgers with salt and pepper, as desired.
Place one burger on bottom of each bun; top evenly with cheese and grilled onions. Close sandwiches.