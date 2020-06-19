Combine Ground Beef, thyme and garlic in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Brush both sides of onion slices with oil.

Place onions on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing with oil. (Grilling times for onions remain the same on gas grill.) Grill patties in center of grid, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium-heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Season burgers with salt and pepper, as desired.

Place one burger on bottom of each bun; top evenly with cheese and grilled onions. Close sandwiches.