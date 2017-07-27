Grilled Chicken With Almond and Raspberry Relish

This sweet take on a summer classic will have everyone asking for your recipe! The almond and raspberry relish gives the fresh grilled chicken a sweet and savory kick.
This recipe is courtesy of California Almonds.
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place in a large zippered plastic bag with olive oil, and marinate refrigerated for 1 to 24 hours.
Preheat grill or broiler, and cook chicken 3–4 minutes each side, or until cooked throughout.
Sprinkle with lime juice and top with relish. Serve.
Combine about half of raspberries with lime juice, garlic, and 1 teaspoon honey in a small bowl, stirring well and mashing up raspberries so that mixture becomes saucy.
Taste and add more honey if mixture is too tart.
Add salt and whisk in vegetable oil.
Gently stir in remaining raspberries, keeping them whole.
Stir in almonds and scallions just before serving.