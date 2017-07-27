  1. Home
Grilled Chicken With Almond and Raspberry Relish
Sweet, savory, and healthy. It’s everything you could want in a quick and easy dinner
Jul 27, 2017 | 4:51 pm
By
California Almonds
This sweet take on a summer classic will have everyone asking for your recipe! The almond and raspberry relish gives the fresh grilled chicken a sweet and savory kick.

This recipe is courtesy of California Almonds.

4
Servings
196
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the chicken:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Almond and Raspberry Relish

For the Almond and Raspberry Relish:

  • 1/2 pint raspberries, divided
  • 1/2 Teaspoon lime juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon finely minced or pressed garlic
  • 1–2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/3 Cup sliced almonds, roasted
  • 1/3 Cup chopped scallions

Directions

For the chicken:

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place in a large zippered plastic bag with olive oil, and marinate refrigerated for 1 to 24 hours.

Preheat grill or broiler, and cook chicken 3–4 minutes each side, or until cooked throughout.

Sprinkle with lime juice and top with relish. Serve.

For the Almond and Raspberry Relish:

Combine about half of raspberries with lime juice, garlic, and 1 teaspoon honey in a small bowl, stirring well and mashing up raspberries so that mixture becomes saucy.

Taste and add more honey if mixture is too tart.

Add salt and whisk in vegetable oil.

Gently stir in remaining raspberries, keeping them whole.

Stir in almonds and scallions just before serving.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
18g
26%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
8g
33%
Cholesterol
8mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
4g
3%
Protein
7g
15%
Calcium, Ca
50mg
5%
Choline, total
9mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
6µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
49mg
15%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
107mg
15%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
213mg
14%
Water
16g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
