This salad is full of wonderful flavor and texture—the smoky crunch of grilled romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, crumbled Parmesan croutons and a drizzle of sun-dried tomato oil. Aside from grilling the lettuce, all the remaining components can be made ahead, making it perfect for summer entertaining. And if you’re really crunched for time, store-bought dressing and croutons will do in a pinch.

This recipe is adapted from head chef Julio Martinez of Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.