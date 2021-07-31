  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Caesar Salad

July 31, 2021 | 6:35pm
By
A fresh twist on a classic recipe
Grilled Caesar Salad recipe - The Daily Meal
geckophotos/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This salad is full of wonderful flavor and texture—the smoky crunch of grilled romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, crumbled Parmesan croutons and a drizzle of sun-dried tomato oil. Aside from grilling the lettuce, all the remaining components can be made ahead, making it perfect for summer entertaining. And if you’re really crunched for time, store-bought dressing and croutons will do in a pinch.

This recipe is adapted from head chef Julio Martinez of Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
30 m
22 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
2
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 romaine heart, split in half, lengthwise
  • Extra virgin olive oil, for grilling
  • 1/4 Cup Caesar dressing (recipe follows)
  • 1 Tablespoon shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
  • 1/2 Cup Parmesan croutons (recipe follows)
  • Sun-dried tomato oil, for drizzling (recipe follows)

For the Caesar salad dressing:

  • 3 1/2 ounces canned anchovy fillets, drained
  • 2 Cups olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 3/4 ounces minced garlic
  • 1/4 Cup lemon juice
  • 1 Ounce Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Ounce red wine vinegar
  • 3/4 Teaspoons white pepper
  • 3/4 Tablespoons Tabasco sauce
  • 3/4 Tablespoons black pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Cups mayonnaise
  • 1 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

For the Parmesan croutons:

  • 1/2 Cup bread cubes, cut from a French baguette
  • 2 Teaspoons canola oil
  • 1 Teaspoon olive oil
  • Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, for sprinkling
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

For the sun-dried tomato oil:

  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Cup sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Step 1: Prepare a wood fired grill to medium high heat.

Step 2: Split 1 romaine heart in half, lengthwise. Lightly brush the romaine heart halves with olive oil. 

Step 3: Place the romaine on the grill, cut side down. Cook until nicely charred, about 2 minutes.

Step 4: Remove romaine from grill and gently toss with 1/4 cup Caesar dressing to coat.

Step 5: Place romaine hearts on a serving plate. Top with 1 tablespoon shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and 1/2 cup crumbled Parmesan croutons. Drizzle with sun-dried tomato oil.

For the Caesar salad dressing:

Step 1: Using a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, combine 3 1/2 ounces canned and drained anchovy fillets with 1/4 cup olive oil. Process until smooth paste forms, scraping down sides of bowl with a rubber spatula.

Step 2: Transfer anchovy mixture to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Add 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 2 3/4-ounces minced garlic, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1 ounce Worcestershire sauce, 1 ounce red wine vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon white pepper, 3/4 tablespoon Tabasco sauce, 3/4 tablespoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 cups mayonnaise and 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Whisk on medium speed and gradually increase to high until combined.

Step 3: Reduce to medium speed and slowly add remaining 1 3/4 cup olive oil until it is incorporated and dressing is a thick and creamy consistency. Makes about 6 cups.

For the Parmesan croutons:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Toss 1/2 cup French bread cubes in 2 teaspoons canola oil and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Transfer to a baking sheet. Sprinkle with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 3: Bake until cheese browns and bread is crisp, about 6 minutes.

For the sun-dried tomato oil:

Step 1: Using a heavy bottom, medium sauce pan over high heat, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Add 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes to the water and boil for 6 minutes. Transfer tomatoes to a colander and drain on paper towels.

Step 2: Using a food processor or blender, pulse tomatoes until smooth. Slowly add 1 cup extra virgin olive oil and blend until emulsified. Makes about 2 cups.

