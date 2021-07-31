This salad is full of wonderful flavor and texture—the smoky crunch of grilled romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, crumbled Parmesan croutons and a drizzle of sun-dried tomato oil. Aside from grilling the lettuce, all the remaining components can be made ahead, making it perfect for summer entertaining. And if you’re really crunched for time, store-bought dressing and croutons will do in a pinch.
This recipe is adapted from head chef Julio Martinez of Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 romaine heart, split in half, lengthwise
- Extra virgin olive oil, for grilling
- 1/4 Cup Caesar dressing (recipe follows)
- 1 Tablespoon shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
- 1/2 Cup Parmesan croutons (recipe follows)
- Sun-dried tomato oil, for drizzling (recipe follows)
For the Caesar salad dressing:
- 3 1/2 ounces canned anchovy fillets, drained
- 2 Cups olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 3/4 ounces minced garlic
- 1/4 Cup lemon juice
- 1 Ounce Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Ounce red wine vinegar
- 3/4 Teaspoons white pepper
- 3/4 Tablespoons Tabasco sauce
- 3/4 Tablespoons black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Cups mayonnaise
- 1 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
For the Parmesan croutons:
- 1/2 Cup bread cubes, cut from a French baguette
- 2 Teaspoons canola oil
- 1 Teaspoon olive oil
- Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, for sprinkling
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
For the sun-dried tomato oil:
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Cup sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions
Step 1: Prepare a wood fired grill to medium high heat.
Step 2: Split 1 romaine heart in half, lengthwise. Lightly brush the romaine heart halves with olive oil.
Step 3: Place the romaine on the grill, cut side down. Cook until nicely charred, about 2 minutes.
Step 4: Remove romaine from grill and gently toss with 1/4 cup Caesar dressing to coat.
Step 5: Place romaine hearts on a serving plate. Top with 1 tablespoon shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and 1/2 cup crumbled Parmesan croutons. Drizzle with sun-dried tomato oil.
For the Caesar salad dressing:
Step 1: Using a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, combine 3 1/2 ounces canned and drained anchovy fillets with 1/4 cup olive oil. Process until smooth paste forms, scraping down sides of bowl with a rubber spatula.
Step 2: Transfer anchovy mixture to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Add 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 2 3/4-ounces minced garlic, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1 ounce Worcestershire sauce, 1 ounce red wine vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon white pepper, 3/4 tablespoon Tabasco sauce, 3/4 tablespoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 cups mayonnaise and 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Whisk on medium speed and gradually increase to high until combined.
Step 3: Reduce to medium speed and slowly add remaining 1 3/4 cup olive oil until it is incorporated and dressing is a thick and creamy consistency. Makes about 6 cups.
For the Parmesan croutons:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Toss 1/2 cup French bread cubes in 2 teaspoons canola oil and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Transfer to a baking sheet. Sprinkle with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 3: Bake until cheese browns and bread is crisp, about 6 minutes.
For the sun-dried tomato oil:
Step 1: Using a heavy bottom, medium sauce pan over high heat, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Add 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes to the water and boil for 6 minutes. Transfer tomatoes to a colander and drain on paper towels.
Step 2: Using a food processor or blender, pulse tomatoes until smooth. Slowly add 1 cup extra virgin olive oil and blend until emulsified. Makes about 2 cups.