Step 1: Preheat a gas grill or prepare a charcoal grill for moderately low heat.

Step 2: Cut the squash in half so you have the bulbous end and the longer neck. Save the bulbous end for another use (peeled and cubed for steaming, for example). Peel the neck of the squash, then lay it flat on a cutting board and use a large sharp knife to cut it into 3/8-inch thick rounds.

Step 3: Place the rounds on a baking sheet and brush generously with oil. Sprinkle both sides with 2 teaspoons chili powder and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 4: Grill covered over low heat, turning once, until tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.