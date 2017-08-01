Griddled Tuna With Tropical Fruit Salsa

Place the tuna steaks in a shallow dish. Drizzle them with half of the lime juice and season to taste with salt.

Place a large cast-iron or nonstick grill pan over medium heat.

Pat the tuna steaks dry with paper towels and lightly spray on both sides with spray oil.

Place the steaks on the grill pan and grill for 2–3 minutes on each side, depending on thickness. Take care not to overcook them as tuna is at its best when still a little pink in the center (or cook it through if you prefer).

Put the tuna on plates, and drizzle with the remaining lime juice.

Serve hot with the salsa, lime wedges and rice, scattering over cilantro and chili.