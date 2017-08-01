  1. Home
Griddled Tuna With Tropical Fruit Salsa
Quick, easy, healthy, colorful, and delicious. What more could you want?
Aug 1, 2017 | 11:01 am
By
Slimming World
Slimming World

This flavorful dinner has everything you want in a healthy meal: fatty fish, tons of fruits and vegetables for vitamin, and plenty of flavor. If that isn't enough for you, this dish is ready in just about 30 minutes.

This recipe is courtesy of Slimming World.

4
Servings
155
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the tuna:

  • 8 thin or 4 thick tuna steaks
  • Juice of 2 limes, plus wedges to serve
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Spray oil
  • 1 red chili, seeded and minced, to garnish

For the fruit salsa:

  • 1 red bell pepper,seeded and diced
  • 1 yellow bell pepper,seeded and diced
  • 1 mango, peeled, seeded, and diced
  • 1/2 Pound pre-cut diced pineapple
  • 2 kiwi fruit, peeled and diced
  • 1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus extra to garnish
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Tabasco sauce

For the rice:

  • 1 Cup dried basmati rice
  • Salt

Directions

For the tuna:

Place the tuna steaks in a shallow dish. Drizzle them with half of the lime juice and season to taste with salt.

Place a large cast-iron or nonstick grill pan over medium heat.

Pat the tuna steaks dry with paper towels and lightly spray on both sides with spray oil.

Place the steaks on the grill pan and grill for 2–3 minutes on each side, depending on thickness. Take care not to overcook them as tuna is at its best when still a little pink in the center (or cook it through if you prefer).

Put the tuna on plates, and drizzle with the remaining lime juice.

Serve hot with the salsa, lime wedges and rice, scattering over cilantro and chili.

For the fruit salsa:

In a wide bowl, combine the bell peppers, mango, pineapple, kiwi, red onion, cilantro, lime zest and juice, Tabasco, and salt to taste.

For the rice:

Put the rice, broth or water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a heavy large saucepan.

Bring to a boil over high heat.

Reduce the heat to low, cover tightly and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed.

Remove the rice from the heat and drain.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
50mg
17%
Carbohydrate, by difference
13g
10%
Protein
19g
41%
Vitamin A, RAE
20µg
3%
Calcium, Ca
30mg
3%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
8mg
3%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
43mg
6%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
455mg
30%
Water
42g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
