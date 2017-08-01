Griddled Tuna With Tropical Fruit Salsa

This flavorful dinner has everything you want in a healthy meal: fatty fish, tons of fruits and vegetables for vitamin, and plenty of flavor. If that isn't enough for you, this dish is ready in just about 30 minutes.
This recipe is courtesy of Slimming World.
Place the tuna steaks in a shallow dish. Drizzle them with half of the lime juice and season to taste with salt.
Place a large cast-iron or nonstick grill pan over medium heat.
Pat the tuna steaks dry with paper towels and lightly spray on both sides with spray oil.
Place the steaks on the grill pan and grill for 2–3 minutes on each side, depending on thickness. Take care not to overcook them as tuna is at its best when still a little pink in the center (or cook it through if you prefer).
Put the tuna on plates, and drizzle with the remaining lime juice.
Serve hot with the salsa, lime wedges and rice, scattering over cilantro and chili.
In a wide bowl, combine the bell peppers, mango, pineapple, kiwi, red onion, cilantro, lime zest and juice, Tabasco, and salt to taste.
Put the rice, broth or water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a heavy large saucepan.
Bring to a boil over high heat.
Reduce the heat to low, cover tightly and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed.
Remove the rice from the heat and drain.