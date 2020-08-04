To make the hand, mix 1 1/2 cups water and 4 to 5 drops purple neon food color. Pour into glove and secure with rubber band or twist-tie. Place in resealable plastic bag and seal bag (to prevent possible leaks). Freeze 8 hours or overnight until solid.

Just before serving, mix soda, lemonade concentrate and green neon food color in punch bowl.

To serve, float hand in punch bowl. If desired, glove may be removed from the ice hand. The purple color will blend with the green punch.