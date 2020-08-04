August 4, 2020 | 2:50pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Nothing gets us in the Halloween spirit like purple hands floating in green punch. Make sure to leave enough time for the "hand" to fully freeze before making the punch.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup water
- 4-5 drops Purple McCormick® Neon Assorted Food Color & Egg Dye
- 1 Clear, clean disposable vinyl glove (non-powdered)
- 1 Rubber band or twist-tie
- 1 bottle (2 liters) lemon-lime soda, chilled
- 12 Ounces frozen lemonade concentrated, thawed
- 1/4 Green McCormick® Neon Assorted Food Color & Egg Dye
Directions
To make the hand, mix 1 1/2 cups water and 4 to 5 drops purple neon food color. Pour into glove and secure with rubber band or twist-tie. Place in resealable plastic bag and seal bag (to prevent possible leaks). Freeze 8 hours or overnight until solid.
Just before serving, mix soda, lemonade concentrate and green neon food color in punch bowl.
To serve, float hand in punch bowl. If desired, glove may be removed from the ice hand. The purple color will blend with the green punch.