Green Bean Pasta

Spray a large, lidded, non-stick skillet with low-calorie cooking spray and place over medium heat.

Add the garlic, chili pepper, and fennel seeds and cook, stirring, for 2–3 minutes, or until fragrant.

Add the tomatoes and their juices to the pan and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Take off the lid and cook for 5 minutes or until thickened.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to package directions.

Drain, reserving a little of the cooking water.

While the pasta is cooking, steam the green beans over boiling, salted water for 3–4 minutes or until just tender.

Stir the beans into the tomato sauce, season the sauce with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

In a serving bowl, toss the penne with the tomatoes and beans and loosen the sauce with a little of the pasta cooking water if needed.

Serve hot.