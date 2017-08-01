  1. Home
Green Bean Pasta
Round out any summertime plate with this side dish
Aug 1, 2017 | 4:28 pm
By
Slimming World
Slimming World

Every plate needs a bright, fresh, and delicious side dish, doesn’t it? This quick and easy vegetable pasta salad checks off each and every one of those boxes.

This recipe is courtesy of Slimming World.

4
Servings
220
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • Low-calorie cooking spray
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 red chili pepper with seeds removed, chopped
  • 1/2 Teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 Pound (3 cups) plum tomatoes, chopped
  • 3/4 Pounds dry penne pasta
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 Pounds fresh green beans, each cut diagonally into 2–3 pieces

Directions

Spray a large, lidded, non-stick skillet with low-calorie cooking spray and place over medium heat.

Add the garlic, chili pepper, and fennel seeds and cook, stirring, for 2–3 minutes, or until fragrant.

Add the tomatoes and their juices to the pan and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Take off the lid and cook for 5 minutes or until thickened.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to package directions.

Drain, reserving a little of the cooking water.

While the pasta is cooking, steam the green beans over boiling, salted water for 3–4 minutes or until just tender.

Stir the beans into the tomato sauce, season the sauce with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

In a serving bowl, toss the penne with the tomatoes and beans and loosen the sauce with a little of the pasta cooking water if needed.

Serve hot.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
7g
10%
Sugar
8g
9%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
3mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
31g
24%
Protein
6g
13%
Vitamin A, RAE
495µg
71%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
17mg
23%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
21µg
23%
Calcium, Ca
118mg
12%
Choline, total
39mg
9%
Fiber, total dietary
5g
20%
Fluoride, F
31µg
1%
Folate, total
90µg
23%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
29mg
9%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
155mg
22%
Selenium, Se
11µg
20%
Sodium, Na
487mg
32%
Water
129g
5%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
