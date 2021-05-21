May 21, 2021 | 4:08pm
fotostorm/E+/Getty Images
Simple, quality ingredients shine through in this flavorful salad dressing. It's the perfect complement to ripe tomatoes, crisp cucumbers and creamy feta cheese.
This recipe is by Teresa Carmen and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups Greek extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 Cup good quality red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons crushed Greek oregano
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Pinch of black pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl (or a jar with a tight-fitting lid), combine 3/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup good quality red wine vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons crushed Greek oregano, 1 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of black pepper.
Step 2: Whisk ingredients together (or tightly cover the jar and shake to combine). The dressing will turn a light color with a creamy texture as the oil and vinegar combine.