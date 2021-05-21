  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Greek-Style Vinaigrette

May 21, 2021 | 4:08pm
Greek oregano makes all the difference
Greek-Style Vinaigrette recipe - The Daily Meal
fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

Simple, quality ingredients shine through in this flavorful salad dressing. It's the perfect complement to ripe tomatoes, crisp cucumbers and creamy feta cheese.

This recipe is by Teresa Carmen and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
362
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Heart-Healthy Vegan Greek and Mediterranean Recipes
All about Ribs: Cuts, Styles, Best Recipes, and Guides
How to Make Every Style of Pizza: 10 Essential Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups Greek extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup good quality red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons crushed Greek oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of black pepper

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl (or a jar with a tight-fitting lid), combine 3/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup good quality red wine vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons crushed Greek oregano, 1 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of black pepper.

Step 2: Whisk ingredients together (or tightly cover the jar and shake to combine). The dressing will turn a light color with a creamy texture as the oil and vinegar combine.

Tags
best recipes
condiment
dressing
Greece
greek food
olive oil
oregano
salad
salad dressing
sauce
vinaigrette
red wine vinegar
Greek-Style Vinaigrette
Greek oregano