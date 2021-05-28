  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Greek Custard Pie

May 28, 2021 | 10:04pm
By
Sometimes simple is best
Greek Custard Pie recipe - The Daily Meal
Greek custard pie, known as galaktoboureko, is unlike pie in the traditional American sense. It’s baked in a rectangular pan, the custard is made with semolina (which gives it a slightly grainy texture) and the light crust comes from layers of paper-thin phyllo dough. It's a very popular Greek dessert that's simple, but delicious.

This recipe is from Greek Islands Taverna in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
15 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
337
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 14 phyllo dough sheets, thawed
  • Semolina custard (recipe follows)

For the semolina custard:

  • 6 Cups milk
  • 7 large eggs
  • 1 Cup fine semolina
  • 3/4 Cups sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 Teaspoon grated lemon zest

Directions

Step 1: In a small saucepan over medium high heat, combine 2 cups sugar, 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, stir in 2 tablespoons honey and set aside to cool.

Step 2: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Step 3: Layer the bottom and sides of pan (allowing some overhang) with 8 sheets of phyllo dough, each brushed with melted butter.

Step 4: Pour the semolina custard into the pan and spread evenly. Fold overhanging phyllo onto custard.

Step 5: Layer the remaining 6 phyllo sheets over the top, brushing each sheet with butter. Use a sharp knife to make a diagonal slice on the top to allow steam to escape.

Step 6: Bake until phyllo is crisp and golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Step 7: Slowly ladle the cold lemon syrup over the galaktoboureko, letting each spoonful absorb. Allow to cool, cut into squares and serve.

For the semolina custard:

Step 1: Into a large saucepan, pour 6 cups milk. Bring to a boil over low heat. Remove from heat.

Step 2: While waiting for milk to boil, in a bowl whisk together 7 large eggs, 1 cup fine semolina and 3/4 cup sugar until thoroughly combined.

Step 3: Using a wooden spoon, gradually stir egg mixture into milk until combined. Cook over low heat until custard starts to bubble and remove from heat.

Step 4: Add 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest and stir until combined. Makes about 8 cups.

