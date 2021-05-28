Greek custard pie, known as galaktoboureko, is unlike pie in the traditional American sense. It’s baked in a rectangular pan, the custard is made with semolina (which gives it a slightly grainy texture) and the light crust comes from layers of paper-thin phyllo dough. It's a very popular Greek dessert that's simple, but delicious.
This recipe is from Greek Islands Taverna in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups sugar
- 1 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
- 14 phyllo dough sheets, thawed
- Semolina custard (recipe follows)
For the semolina custard:
- 6 Cups milk
- 7 large eggs
- 1 Cup fine semolina
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 Teaspoon grated lemon zest
Directions
Step 1: In a small saucepan over medium high heat, combine 2 cups sugar, 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, stir in 2 tablespoons honey and set aside to cool.
Step 2: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Step 3: Layer the bottom and sides of pan (allowing some overhang) with 8 sheets of phyllo dough, each brushed with melted butter.
Step 4: Pour the semolina custard into the pan and spread evenly. Fold overhanging phyllo onto custard.
Step 5: Layer the remaining 6 phyllo sheets over the top, brushing each sheet with butter. Use a sharp knife to make a diagonal slice on the top to allow steam to escape.
Step 6: Bake until phyllo is crisp and golden brown, about 40 minutes.
Step 7: Slowly ladle the cold lemon syrup over the galaktoboureko, letting each spoonful absorb. Allow to cool, cut into squares and serve.
For the semolina custard:
Step 1: Into a large saucepan, pour 6 cups milk. Bring to a boil over low heat. Remove from heat.
Step 2: While waiting for milk to boil, in a bowl whisk together 7 large eggs, 1 cup fine semolina and 3/4 cup sugar until thoroughly combined.
Step 3: Using a wooden spoon, gradually stir egg mixture into milk until combined. Cook over low heat until custard starts to bubble and remove from heat.
Step 4: Add 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest and stir until combined. Makes about 8 cups.