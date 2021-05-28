Step 1: In a small saucepan over medium high heat, combine 2 cups sugar, 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, stir in 2 tablespoons honey and set aside to cool.

Step 2: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Step 3: Layer the bottom and sides of pan (allowing some overhang) with 8 sheets of phyllo dough, each brushed with melted butter.

Step 4: Pour the semolina custard into the pan and spread evenly. Fold overhanging phyllo onto custard.

Step 5: Layer the remaining 6 phyllo sheets over the top, brushing each sheet with butter. Use a sharp knife to make a diagonal slice on the top to allow steam to escape.

Step 6: Bake until phyllo is crisp and golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Step 7: Slowly ladle the cold lemon syrup over the galaktoboureko, letting each spoonful absorb. Allow to cool, cut into squares and serve.