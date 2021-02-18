  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Great-Grandma’s Gingerbread Cookies

February 18, 2021

This 1989 second-place winner from Ann Smith came all the way from Bohemia, which Smith's great-grandmother left in 1872 to move to the U.S. Living in a small Czech-American town in South Dakota, she used to give her neighbors Old World gingerbread men, reindeer, and rocking horses at Christmas. The recipe includes sorghum, which gives the cookies a special flavor, but molasses can be used as a substitute.

  • Chilling time: Overnight
  • Yield: 3 dozen 5-inch cookies
30 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1258
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Gingerbread Recipes for Houses, Cookies, Martinis and More
5 Great Rib Recipes
6 Great Grilling Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup solid vegetable shortening
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 Cup cold water
  • 2 Teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 Cup sorghum or molasses
  • 5 -6 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon each, ground: cinnamon, ginger
  • 1/2 Teaspoon each: ground cloves, salt

Directions

1. Cream shortening and sugar in mixing bowl, beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix water and baking soda in small bowl until dissolved. Add baking soda mixture and sorghum to butter mixture. Sift 51/2 cups of the flour, the spices and salt together. Blend into dough. Divide dough into 4 balls. Wrap in plastic wrap. Flatten and refrigerate overnight.

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Roll 1 portion of dough out at a time on lightly floured surface. Cut into desired shapes. Bake on a greased cookie sheet until puffed, 10 to 12 minutes. Do not overbake.

3. When cool, decorate with buttercream frosting and/or candies as desired.

Tags
best recipes