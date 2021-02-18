Great-Grandma’s Gingerbread Cookies

This 1989 second-place winner from Ann Smith came all the way from Bohemia, which Smith's great-grandmother left in 1872 to move to the U.S. Living in a small Czech-American town in South Dakota, she used to give her neighbors Old World gingerbread men, reindeer, and rocking horses at Christmas. The recipe includes sorghum, which gives the cookies a special flavor, but molasses can be used as a substitute.
- Chilling time: Overnight
- Yield: 3 dozen 5-inch cookies
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup solid vegetable shortening
- 1 Cup sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 Cup cold water
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 1 Cup sorghum or molasses
- 5 -6 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon each, ground: cinnamon, ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon each: ground cloves, salt
Directions
1. Cream shortening and sugar in mixing bowl, beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix water and baking soda in small bowl until dissolved. Add baking soda mixture and sorghum to butter mixture. Sift 51/2 cups of the flour, the spices and salt together. Blend into dough. Divide dough into 4 balls. Wrap in plastic wrap. Flatten and refrigerate overnight.
2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Roll 1 portion of dough out at a time on lightly floured surface. Cut into desired shapes. Bake on a greased cookie sheet until puffed, 10 to 12 minutes. Do not overbake.
3. When cool, decorate with buttercream frosting and/or candies as desired.