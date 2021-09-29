This comforting chowder is a cross between New England and Rhode Island-style clam chowder. It takes the best of both soups to create a warming bowl of goodness.
This recipe is by Barbara Wener of West Hartford, Connecticut and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 2 celery ribs
- 2 carrots
- 1 onion
- 2 Teaspoons canola oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 (6-1/2 ounce) cans minced clams, undrained
- 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice
- 1 Cup and 1 teaspoon water
- 1 Teaspoon dried parsley flakes
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
- 2 Teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 bacon strips, cooked, crumbled
Directions
Step 1: Finely dice 2 celery ribs, 2 carrots and 1 onion.
Step 2: In large pot, sauté the diced vegetables in 2 teaspoons canola oil. Add 4 minced garlic cloves; cook 1 minute more.
Step 3: Stir in 4 cubed Yukon Gold potatoes, 2 (6-1/2 ounce) cans minced clams (undrained), 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice, 1 cup water, 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
Step 4: Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Gradually stir in 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk.
Step 5: In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water. Stir into chowder.
Step 6: Boil for 2 minutes, until thick. Add 2 cooked and crumbled bacon strips.