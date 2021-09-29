  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Golden Clam Chowder

September 29, 2021
Yukon Gold potatoes take center stage in this flavorful chowder
Golden Clam Chowder recipe - The Daily Meal
Robi_J/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This comforting chowder is a cross between New England and Rhode Island-style clam chowder. It takes the best of both soups to create a warming bowl of goodness.

This recipe is by Barbara Wener of West Hartford, Connecticut and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
272
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 celery ribs
  • 2 carrots
  • 1 onion
  • 2 Teaspoons canola oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 2 (6-1/2 ounce) cans minced clams, undrained
  • 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice
  • 1 Cup and 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 Teaspoon dried parsley flakes
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
  • 2 Teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 bacon strips, cooked, crumbled

Directions

Step 1: Finely dice 2 celery ribs, 2 carrots and 1 onion.

Step 2: In large pot, sauté the diced vegetables in 2 teaspoons canola oil. Add 4 minced garlic cloves; cook 1 minute more.

Step 3: Stir in 4 cubed Yukon Gold potatoes, 2 (6-1/2 ounce) cans minced clams (undrained), 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice, 1 cup water, 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. 

Step 4: Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Gradually stir in 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk.

Step 5: In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water. Stir into chowder.

Step 6: Boil for 2 minutes, until thick. Add 2 cooked and crumbled bacon strips.

Tags
bacon
best recipes
carrot
celery
chowder
clam
clam chowder
garlic
new england
New England clam chowder
onion
potato
Rhode Island
seafood
Soup
winter
comfort food
evaporated milk
Yukon gold
clam juice
Golden Clam Chowder
Rhode Island clam chowder