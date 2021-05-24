Step 1: In a large (3-quart) heatproof container, place 1 cup goat cheese and cover with the lid on.

Step 2: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, warm 1 1/2 cups milk and stir in half the sugar. Simmer until sugar dissolves.

Step 3: Meanwhile, in a heatproof bowl, whisk 6 egg yolks with the remaining sugar and salt. When the milk has absorbed all the sugar — but before it comes to a boil — begin to temper your eggs by slowly pouring half the warm milk mixture over the yolk mixture while whisking vigorously. Then slowly pour the egg-milk mixture back into the saucepan, whisking vigorously. Heat mixture until it coats the back of a spoon and the temperature reaches 165F on a candy thermometer.

Step 4: Slowly pour mixture over goat cheese, whisking to fully dissolve and incorporate it. Fold in 1/3 cup chopped flowers and chill mixture for at least 4 hours and up to overnight. Freeze in an ice-cream maker according to manufacturer's instructions. Let ice cream sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes before serving.