  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Goat Cheese Nasturtium Ice Cream

May 24, 2021
A cool dessert with a little heat
Goat Cheese Nasturtium Ice Cream
fermate/iStock via Getty Images

Nasturtiums are edible flowers that carry an appealing spiciness to them. Chopped nasturtiums are added to this goat cheese ice cream recipe that creates a compelling flavor between sweet and savory. 

This recipe is by Bill Daley and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
 

Ready in
4 h 35 m
15
(prepare time)
4 h 20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
Creative, Crazy Ice Cream Recipes the Kids Will Love
10 Delicious Ice Cream Recipes That Make Having an Ice Cream Machine Worthwhile
9 Easy Snow Cone Recipes That Will Make You Forget About Ice Cream

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup goat cheese
  • 1 1/2 Cup milk
  • 2/3 Cups sugar, divided
  • 6 egg yolks
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 1/3 Cup nasturtium flowers, finely chopped

Directions

Step 1: In a large (3-quart) heatproof container, place 1 cup goat cheese and cover with the lid on.

Step 2: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, warm 1 1/2 cups milk and stir in half the sugar. Simmer until sugar dissolves.

Step 3: Meanwhile, in a heatproof bowl, whisk 6 egg yolks with the remaining sugar and salt. When the milk has absorbed all the sugar — but before it comes to a boil — begin to temper your eggs by slowly pouring half the warm milk mixture over the yolk mixture while whisking vigorously. Then slowly pour the egg-milk mixture back into the saucepan, whisking vigorously. Heat mixture until it coats the back of a spoon and the temperature reaches 165F on a candy thermometer.

Step 4: Slowly pour mixture over goat cheese, whisking to fully dissolve and incorporate it. Fold in 1/3 cup chopped flowers and chill mixture for at least 4 hours and up to overnight. Freeze in an ice-cream maker according to manufacturer's instructions. Let ice cream sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes before serving.

Tags
best recipes
dessert recipes
edible flowers
flowers
goat cheese
summer recipe
Ice Cream
egg yolks
Goat Cheese Nasturtium Ice Cream
nasturtium