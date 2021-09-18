  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Gluten-Free Cornbread

September 18, 2021
An easy way to make this classic treat gluten-free
Gluten-Free Cornbread recipe - The Daily Meal
TheCrimsonMonkey/E+/Getty Images

Just because you're following a gluten-free diet doesn't mean you have to miss out on your favorite baked goods, like sweet cornbread. This recipes uses cornmeal, brown and white rice flour, honey and buttermilk to give the bread its signature softness and density.

This recipe is from "Gluten-Free Baking Classics" by Annalise G. Roberts (Agate Surrey, 2008), and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Gluten-Free Recipes That Actually Taste Good
5 Great Recipes Using Pillsbury’s New Gluten-Free Products
The Best Gluten-Free Recipes For All Of Your Favorite Comfort Foods

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk (low-fat is OK)
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 Cup honey
  • 4 Tablespoons melted butter or margarine
  • 1 Cup cornmeal
  • 1/2 Cup white rice flour
  • 1/2 Cup brown rice flour
  • 2 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon xanthan gum
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F. Grease an 8-inch-square pan.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups buttermilk, 1 egg, 1/4 cup honey and 4 tablespoons melted butter or margarine. Set aside.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, mix together 1 cup cornmeal, 1/2 cup white rice flour, 1/2 cup brown rice flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 4: Add wet ingredients to dry and mix.

Step 5: Bake 20 minutes or until edges are slightly browned.

Tags
baking
best recipes
bread
buttermilk
cornbread
cornmeal
gluten free
honey
rice flour
Xanthan Gum
Gluten-Free Cornbread