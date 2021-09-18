Just because you're following a gluten-free diet doesn't mean you have to miss out on your favorite baked goods, like sweet cornbread. This recipes uses cornmeal, brown and white rice flour, honey and buttermilk to give the bread its signature softness and density.
This recipe is from "Gluten-Free Baking Classics" by Annalise G. Roberts (Agate Surrey, 2008), and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups buttermilk (low-fat is OK)
- 1 egg
- 1/4 Cup honey
- 4 Tablespoons melted butter or margarine
- 1 Cup cornmeal
- 1/2 Cup white rice flour
- 1/2 Cup brown rice flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon xanthan gum
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F. Grease an 8-inch-square pan.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups buttermilk, 1 egg, 1/4 cup honey and 4 tablespoons melted butter or margarine. Set aside.
Step 3: In a separate bowl, mix together 1 cup cornmeal, 1/2 cup white rice flour, 1/2 cup brown rice flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Step 4: Add wet ingredients to dry and mix.
Step 5: Bake 20 minutes or until edges are slightly browned.