Just because you're following a gluten-free diet doesn't mean you have to miss out on your favorite baked goods, like sweet cornbread. This recipes uses cornmeal, brown and white rice flour, honey and buttermilk to give the bread its signature softness and density.

This recipe is from "Gluten-Free Baking Classics" by Annalise G. Roberts (Agate Surrey, 2008), and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.