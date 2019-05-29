  1. Home
Gluten-Free Beet Gnocchi with Mushrooms and Leeks

Seasonal ingredients make this dish a perfect summer meal
Beet Gnocchi
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Chef Garrison Price of NYC's Cafe Clover created this colorful gluten-free gnocchi recipe that you can make ahead of time and then cook à la minute by pan-frying and topping with seasonal mushrooms and leeks.

Notes

Substitute canned beet puree to save time.

Ingredients

For the roasted beet puree

  • 4 large red beets

For the gnocchi

  • 1 1/2 Cup idaho potato, baked until tender, peeled and grated
  • 1/2 Cup parmigiano cheese, grated
  • 1 Cup gluten-free flour
  • 3/4 Cups red beet puree
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2 Teaspoons salt

To serve

  • 2 Cups gnocchi
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup morel mushrooms
  • 1/2 Cup trumpet mushrooms
  • 1/2 Cup leeks
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 Cup water
  • 2 Tablespoons parmigiano cheese, grated
  • Lemon juice from 1/2 lemon
  • Ricotta salata, to taste
  • Tarragon, to garnish

Directions

For the roasted beet puree

Wrap the beets in aluminum foil and bake on a sheet tray at 350 degrees F for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until tender.

Allow beets to cool at room temperature, then peel and cut the beets into 2 inch chunks.

Put the beet pieces in a blender and puree on high speed until completely smooth.

Refrigerate until completely cold and reserve until needed.

For the gnocchi

On a clean work surface, combine potato, cheese, flour and salt with your hands.

Make a "well" in the potato mound and pour in the eggs and beet puree.

Combine into a dough by folding the mixture back on itself just until the red beet color is even throughout the dough. Do not overwork the dough.

Divide the dough into 4-5 even pieces, sprinkle each piece with more flour so it doesn't stick to your surface and is easier to roll.

Roll each dough piece into a 1 inch wide log and then cut into bite-size pieces.

Transfer the gnocchi to a parchment-lined sheet tray andrefrigerate until you're ready to cook them.

To serve

Heat a non-stick pan and add olive oil.

When olive oil is shimmering, add gnocchi to the pan and sauté for 4-5 minutes.

Add mushrooms and leeks to the pan and sauté for a few more minutes, until tender.

Add butter and water and continue to cook until it creates a glaze that coats the back of a spoon.

Finish with parmigiano and lemon juice.

Plate and top with Ricotta salata and tarragon.

