Chef Garrison Price of NYC's Cafe Clover created this colorful gluten-free gnocchi recipe that you can make ahead of time and then cook à la minute by pan-frying and topping with seasonal mushrooms and leeks.
Notes
Substitute canned beet puree to save time.
Ingredients
For the roasted beet puree
- 4 large red beets
For the gnocchi
- 1 1/2 Cup idaho potato, baked until tender, peeled and grated
- 1/2 Cup parmigiano cheese, grated
- 1 Cup gluten-free flour
- 3/4 Cups red beet puree
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 Teaspoons salt
To serve
- 2 Cups gnocchi
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 Cup morel mushrooms
- 1/2 Cup trumpet mushrooms
- 1/2 Cup leeks
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Cup water
- 2 Tablespoons parmigiano cheese, grated
- Lemon juice from 1/2 lemon
- Ricotta salata, to taste
- Tarragon, to garnish
Directions
For the roasted beet puree
Wrap the beets in aluminum foil and bake on a sheet tray at 350 degrees F for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until tender.
Allow beets to cool at room temperature, then peel and cut the beets into 2 inch chunks.
Put the beet pieces in a blender and puree on high speed until completely smooth.
Refrigerate until completely cold and reserve until needed.
For the gnocchi
On a clean work surface, combine potato, cheese, flour and salt with your hands.
Make a "well" in the potato mound and pour in the eggs and beet puree.
Combine into a dough by folding the mixture back on itself just until the red beet color is even throughout the dough. Do not overwork the dough.
Divide the dough into 4-5 even pieces, sprinkle each piece with more flour so it doesn't stick to your surface and is easier to roll.
Roll each dough piece into a 1 inch wide log and then cut into bite-size pieces.
Transfer the gnocchi to a parchment-lined sheet tray andrefrigerate until you're ready to cook them.
To serve
Heat a non-stick pan and add olive oil.
When olive oil is shimmering, add gnocchi to the pan and sauté for 4-5 minutes.
Add mushrooms and leeks to the pan and sauté for a few more minutes, until tender.
Add butter and water and continue to cook until it creates a glaze that coats the back of a spoon.
Finish with parmigiano and lemon juice.
Plate and top with Ricotta salata and tarragon.