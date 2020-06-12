  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Glass Noodles with Green Papaya, Peanuts and Chili Vinaigrette

June 12, 2020
Perfect for a summer lunch
Photo courtesy Brett Hufziger

This flavorful and refreshing noodles recipe is courtesy of Beaker & Gray in Miami. We recommend doubling the chili vinaigrette and using the leftovers on anything and everything for the next week or so.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
919
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

To serve

  • 1 pack glass noodles (vermicelli)
  • 2 Cups green papaya
  • 2 Cups chayote
  • 2 Cups roasted salted peanuts
  • 1 Cup mint
  • 1 Cup basil
  • 1 Cup cilantro
  • 2 Cups chili vinaigrette

For the chili vinaigrette

  • 4 Fresno chili peppers
  • 2 jalapeños
  • 10 cloves garlic
  • 4 shallots
  • 2 Cups champagne vinegar
  • 1 Cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup fish sauce

Directions

To serve

Cook glass noodles in half water, half white distilled vinegar until soft; then let cool. Slice papaya and chayote into thin strips (julienne). Cut the herbs into very thin slices. Place all ingredients in a bowl, toss well with vinaigrette and enjoy!

For the chili vinaigrette

Place Fresno chili peppers, jalapeños, garlic and shallots in a food processor and pulse until minced. Then place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Let simmer for five minutes and let cool.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving919
Total Fat66g100%
Sugar48gN/A
Saturated11g57%
Protein16g32%
Carbs70g23%
Vitamin A91µg10%
Vitamin B60.7mg56.2%
Vitamin C90mg100%
Vitamin E7mg46%
Vitamin K116µg96%
Calcium126mg13%
Fiber9g35%
Folate (food)154µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)154µg39%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium156mg37%
Monounsaturated25gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg53%
Phosphorus262mg37%
Polyunsaturated25gN/A
Potassium867mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.3%
Sodium1175mg49%
Sugars, added33gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.3%
Water331gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
