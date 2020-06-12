June 12, 2020
Photo courtesy Brett Hufziger
This flavorful and refreshing noodles recipe is courtesy of Beaker & Gray in Miami. We recommend doubling the chili vinaigrette and using the leftovers on anything and everything for the next week or so.
Ingredients
To serve
- 1 pack glass noodles (vermicelli)
- 2 Cups green papaya
- 2 Cups chayote
- 2 Cups roasted salted peanuts
- 1 Cup mint
- 1 Cup basil
- 1 Cup cilantro
- 2 Cups chili vinaigrette
For the chili vinaigrette
- 4 Fresno chili peppers
- 2 jalapeños
- 10 cloves garlic
- 4 shallots
- 2 Cups champagne vinegar
- 1 Cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1/4 Cup fish sauce
Directions
To serve
Cook glass noodles in half water, half white distilled vinegar until soft; then let cool. Slice papaya and chayote into thin strips (julienne). Cut the herbs into very thin slices. Place all ingredients in a bowl, toss well with vinaigrette and enjoy!
For the chili vinaigrette
Place Fresno chili peppers, jalapeños, garlic and shallots in a food processor and pulse until minced. Then place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Let simmer for five minutes and let cool.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving919
Total Fat66g100%
Sugar48gN/A
Saturated11g57%
Protein16g32%
Carbs70g23%
Vitamin A91µg10%
Vitamin B60.7mg56.2%
Vitamin C90mg100%
Vitamin E7mg46%
Vitamin K116µg96%
Calcium126mg13%
Fiber9g35%
Folate (food)154µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)154µg39%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium156mg37%
Monounsaturated25gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg53%
Phosphorus262mg37%
Polyunsaturated25gN/A
Potassium867mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.3%
Sodium1175mg49%
Sugars, added33gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.3%
Water331gN/A
Zinc2mg21%