  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Ginger-Garlic Chicken Wings

October 1, 2021
Perfect for game day or a party buffet
Ginger-Garlic Chicken Wings recipe - The Daily Meal
LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

These wings are delicious served over a large plate of noodles, steamed rice or shredded lettuce. Save the wing tips to make chicken stock, and for the fish sauce, choose one with a light caramel color.

This recipe is by David Latt of Tribune Media Services and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
2 h and 15 m
1 h and 30 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
380
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
24 Chicken Wing Recipes for Fall
Wing Recipes Perfect for Football Season
14 Amazing Wing Recipes for Tailgate Time

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 Cup warm water
  • 1/4 Cup fish sauce
  • 1/4 Cup white vinegar
  • 2 Teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 dried Szechuan pepper, stemmed, seeded, skinned, minced
  • 3 Tablespoons minced fresh ginger (or 3 inches ginger, peeled, minced)
  • 2 Pounds chicken wings, disjointed, wing tips removed
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar

Directions

Step 1: In a large non-reactive bowl, dissolve 1/2 cup granulated sugar in 1/2 cup warm water.

Step 2: Add 1/4 cup fish sauce, 1/4 cup white vinegar, 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice,  4 cloves minced garlic, 1 minced dried Szechuan pepper (stemmed, seeded, skinned) and 3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger. Stir to mix well. Add 2 pounds chicken wings (disjointed, wing tips removed).

Step 3: Transfer to a sealable plastic bag; refrigerate 1 hour or, preferably, overnight.

Step 4: Remove the wings from the bag; set aside.

Step 5: Transfer the marinade to a small saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring, to dissolve the brown sugar and reduce the marinade by half (for a thicker glaze, by two-thirds). Taste and adjust seasonings.

Step 6: The wings can either be grilled, or baked in a 350 F oven (on a rack placed on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil for easy clean up). Turn every 10 minutes. Cook until tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 7: Place the wings on a large plate of noodles, steamed rice or shredded lettuce. Just before serving, pour the hot glaze over the top.

Tags
appetizer
best recipes
brown sugar
Buffet
Chicken
chicken wings
finger food
fish sauce
game day
garlic
ginger
glaze
lime
party
party food
Super Bowl
white vinegar
wings
cooking for a crowd
Ginger-Garlic Chicken Wings
Szechuan pepper