These wings are delicious served over a large plate of noodles, steamed rice or shredded lettuce. Save the wing tips to make chicken stock, and for the fish sauce, choose one with a light caramel color.
This recipe is by David Latt of Tribune Media Services and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 Cup warm water
- 1/4 Cup fish sauce
- 1/4 Cup white vinegar
- 2 Teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 dried Szechuan pepper, stemmed, seeded, skinned, minced
- 3 Tablespoons minced fresh ginger (or 3 inches ginger, peeled, minced)
- 2 Pounds chicken wings, disjointed, wing tips removed
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
Directions
Step 1: In a large non-reactive bowl, dissolve 1/2 cup granulated sugar in 1/2 cup warm water.
Step 2: Add 1/4 cup fish sauce, 1/4 cup white vinegar, 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice, 4 cloves minced garlic, 1 minced dried Szechuan pepper (stemmed, seeded, skinned) and 3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger. Stir to mix well. Add 2 pounds chicken wings (disjointed, wing tips removed).
Step 3: Transfer to a sealable plastic bag; refrigerate 1 hour or, preferably, overnight.
Step 4: Remove the wings from the bag; set aside.
Step 5: Transfer the marinade to a small saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring, to dissolve the brown sugar and reduce the marinade by half (for a thicker glaze, by two-thirds). Taste and adjust seasonings.
Step 6: The wings can either be grilled, or baked in a 350 F oven (on a rack placed on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil for easy clean up). Turn every 10 minutes. Cook until tender, about 30 minutes.
Step 7: Place the wings on a large plate of noodles, steamed rice or shredded lettuce. Just before serving, pour the hot glaze over the top.