Step 1: In a large non-reactive bowl, dissolve 1/2 cup granulated sugar in 1/2 cup warm water.

Step 2: Add 1/4 cup fish sauce, 1/4 cup white vinegar, 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice, 4 cloves minced garlic, 1 minced dried Szechuan pepper (stemmed, seeded, skinned) and 3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger. Stir to mix well. Add 2 pounds chicken wings (disjointed, wing tips removed).

Step 3: Transfer to a sealable plastic bag; refrigerate 1 hour or, preferably, overnight.

Step 4: Remove the wings from the bag; set aside.

Step 5: Transfer the marinade to a small saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring, to dissolve the brown sugar and reduce the marinade by half (for a thicker glaze, by two-thirds). Taste and adjust seasonings.

Step 6: The wings can either be grilled, or baked in a 350 F oven (on a rack placed on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil for easy clean up). Turn every 10 minutes. Cook until tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 7: Place the wings on a large plate of noodles, steamed rice or shredded lettuce. Just before serving, pour the hot glaze over the top.