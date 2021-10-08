Marie Callender's German chocolate pie is no longer available frozen, but thanks to this easy copycat recipe, you can whip up this luscious pie at home in no time. It can be served simply with a whipped cream topping or a meringue topping if you prefer. No matter what, this old-fashioned winner is sure to please.
This recipe is by Sharon Powell and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 (8-inch) cooked plain pastry pie shell (store-bought or make your own)
- 1 Cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 small box dark chocolate pudding (cooking kind, not instant)
- 1/2 Cup fine coconut
- 1/2 Cup chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts)
- Whipped topping, such as Cool Whip, or homemade
For a meringue topping (optional):
- 2 egg whites
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 Teaspoon cream of tartar
- 4 Tablespoons sugar
Directions
Step 1: Cover the bottom of 1 (8-inch) cooked plain pastry pie crust with 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, just enough for one layer. Heat in oven or microwave until it's slightly warm and the chocolate chips are softened.
Step 2: Meanwhile, cook 1 small box dark chocolate pudding according to directions on box. Add 1/2 cup fine coconut and 1/2 cup chopped nuts; stir well.
Step 3: Pour while hot into pie crust. Chill in refrigerator until set.
Step 4: Once chilled, top with whipped topping. For more of a restaurant effect, put topping into a cake decorating bag with tip and pipe on. Sprinkle the top with a few chocolate chips or chocolate swirls, coconut and nuts for a finishing touch. If you prefer a meringue topping instead of whipped, follow directions below.
For a meringue topping (optional):
Step 1: In a large, chilled bowl, beat 2 egg whites, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar until soft peaks form.
Step 2: Gradually add 4 tablespoons sugar, beating until stiff, glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved.
Step 3: Spread over hot filling. For that Marie Callender's effect, leave a smidge of filling visible around the edge, and don't forget to sprinkle chocolate chips, coconut, and nuts on top. Bake at 350 F for 12 to 15 minutes, or until meringue is golden. Chill in fridge.