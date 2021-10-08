Step 1: Cover the bottom of 1 (8-inch) cooked plain pastry pie crust with 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, just enough for one layer. Heat in oven or microwave until it's slightly warm and the chocolate chips are softened.

Step 2: Meanwhile, cook 1 small box dark chocolate pudding according to directions on box. Add 1/2 cup fine coconut and 1/2 cup chopped nuts; stir well.

Step 3: Pour while hot into pie crust. Chill in refrigerator until set.

Step 4: Once chilled, top with whipped topping. For more of a restaurant effect, put topping into a cake decorating bag with tip and pipe on. Sprinkle the top with a few chocolate chips or chocolate swirls, coconut and nuts for a finishing touch. If you prefer a meringue topping instead of whipped, follow directions below.