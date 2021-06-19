This recipe is a take on Shrimp De Jonghe, an old-school Chicago seafood dish. It comes courtesy of Binyon's, a much-loved Chicago restaurant with a long legacy. Quick and easy to prepare, this appetizer is sumptuously aromatic.
This recipe is by Hal Binyon and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Pounds day-old bread, crusts removed
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Cup softened butter
- 1 Tablespoon white wine, such as riesling
- 30 cooked large shrimp
- 1 Tablespoon dry sherry
- 1/2 Teaspoon paprika
Directions
Step 1: In a food processor, grate or process 3/4 pound day-old bread (crusts removed) to make fresh breadcrumbs.
Step 2: In a bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 cup softened butter and 1 tablespoon white wine; knead like bread dough until smooth.
Step 3: Roll into a 3-inch diameter log; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour until hardened.
Step 4: Preheat oven to 450 F.
Step 5: Divide 30 cooked large shrimp among 6 scallop shells or ovenproof ramekins; sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sherry. Top with 1/4-inch slices of the bread log. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon paprika.
Step 6: Bake for 4 minutes. Lightly separate bread crumbs with a fork to cover shrimp more evenly. Sprinkle with more paprika, if you like. Bake until bubbling and golden brown, about 4 minutes longer.